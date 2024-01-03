NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18 lineup (live coverage early Thursday morning): The full card for the annual Tokyo Dome event

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for New Japan Pro Wrestling Wrestle Kingdom 18, which will be held early Thursday morning (North American time) in Tokyo, Japan at the Tokyo Dome.

-Sanada vs. Tetsuya Naito for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship

-Kazuchika Okada vs. Bryan Danielson

-Will Ospreay vs. Jon Moxley vs. David Finlay for the IWGP Global Championship

-Hiromu Takahashi vs. El Desperado for the IWGP Jr. Hvt. Championship

-IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions Yoshi-Hashi and Hiroki Goto vs. NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions El Phantasmo and Hikuleo for both titles

-Shingo Takagi vs. Tama Tonga for the Never Openweight Championship

-Kaito Kiyomiya and Shota Umino vs. Evil and Ren Narita

-Yota Tsuji vs. Yuya Uemura

-Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi for the NJPW TV Title

-Drilla Moloney and Clark Conners vs. Francesco Akira and TJP for the IWGP Jr. Hvt. Tag Team Titles

-(Pre-Show): New Japan Ranbo (the final four meet at the New Year Dash show)

Powell’s POV: Join me for my review as the show streams live via New Japan World beginning early Wednesday morning at 1:30CT/2:30ET. The New Year Dash event will be held on January 5 in Tokyo at Sumida City Gymnasium, and the card will be announced in the ring on the day of the show.