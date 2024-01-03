NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18 lineup (live coverage early Thursday morning): The full card for the annual Tokyo Dome event

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for New Japan Pro Wrestling Wrestle Kingdom 18, which will be held early Thursday morning (North American time) in Tokyo, Japan at the Tokyo Dome.
-Sanada vs. Tetsuya Naito for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship
-Kazuchika Okada vs. Bryan Danielson
-Will Ospreay vs. Jon Moxley vs. David Finlay for the IWGP Global Championship
-Hiromu Takahashi vs. El Desperado for the IWGP Jr. Hvt. Championship
-IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions Yoshi-Hashi and Hiroki Goto vs. NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions El Phantasmo and Hikuleo for both titles
-Shingo Takagi vs. Tama Tonga for the Never Openweight Championship
-Kaito Kiyomiya and Shota Umino vs. Evil and Ren Narita
-Yota Tsuji vs. Yuya Uemura
-Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi for the NJPW TV Title
-Drilla Moloney and Clark Conners vs. Francesco Akira and TJP for the IWGP Jr. Hvt. Tag Team Titles
-(Pre-Show): New Japan Ranbo (the final four meet at the New Year Dash show)
Powell’s POV: Join me for my review as the show streams live via New Japan World beginning early Wednesday morning at 1:30CT/2:30ET. The New Year Dash event will be held on January 5 in Tokyo at Sumida City Gymnasium, and the card will be announced in the ring on the day of the show.
