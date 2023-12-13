NXT TV rating for the NXT Deadline fallout show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 678,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The viewership count was up from last week’s 626,000 viewership count from the previous episode.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demo, down compared to last week’s 0.19 rating. The December 13, 2022 edition of NXT delivered 666,000 viewers and a 0.17 rating for the Deadline fallout edition.