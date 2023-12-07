MLW One Shot, Impact Wrestling and ROH on HonorClub coverage, WWE Raw and Smackdown grades and poll results, Jon Moxley, Curtis Hughes, ACH, Tammy Sytch, Rick Rude, Hack Meyers, Haystacks Calhoun, Bruiser Bedlam

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-MLW One Shot streams tonight from New York’s Melrose Ballroom. The event is headlined by Alex Kane vs. Matt Cardona for the MLW Heavyweight Championship. The show streams live at 7CT/8ET on FITE+. MLW Is also taping future editions of Fusion tonight and we are looking for reports or basic results. If you are going and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show includes matches involving wrestlers from Impact and Mexico’s AAA promotion. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays along with my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Ring of Honor show streams tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. The show includes the ongoing build to next week’s ROH Final Battle event. Sam Robinson’s review will be available on Friday along with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with B as the leading grade in our post show poll with 38 percent of the vote. A finished second with 31 percent of the vote. I gave the show an B grade and felt it was a solid final push for Survivor Series.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with A as the leading vote recipient in our post show poll with 38 percent. B finished seconds with 23 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Jon Moxley (Jonathan Good) is 38.

-Curtis Hughes is 59.

-Tammy “Sunny” Sytch is 51 and incarcerated. That reads like the name of a bad reality show, but it’s not.

-ACH (Albert C. Hardie Jr.) is 36.

-The late Rick Rude (Richard Rood) was born on December 7, 1958. He died of heart failure at age 40 on April 20, 1999.

-The late Hack Meyers (Donald Haviland) was born on December 7, 1973. He died from brain surgery complications at age 41 on December 5, 2015

-The late Haystacks Calhoun (William Dee Calhoun) died at age 55 on December 7, 1989.

-The late Ion Croitoru died on December 7, 1963 at age 53. He is best known for wrestling as Johnny K-9 and Bruiser Bedlam.