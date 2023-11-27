MJF injured, says he’ll defend the AEW World Championship

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW World Champion announced via social media that he suffered a torn labrum in his left shoulder. He added in a since deleted tweet that he still intends to defend his title at AEW Worlds End on December 30.

Powell’s POV: While shoulder labrum tears often require surgery, they can heal on their own depending on the severity. MJF has not provided any updates on the status of his hip after performing a top rope elbow drop to the floor during his match against Jay White at AEW Full Gear. MJF is scheduled to face Samoa Joe at Worlds End. H/T to PWInsider.com