What's happening...

MJF injured, says he’ll defend the AEW World Championship

November 27, 2023

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW World Champion announced via social media that he suffered a torn labrum in his left shoulder. He added in a since deleted tweet that he still intends to defend his title at AEW Worlds End on December 30.

Powell’s POV: While shoulder labrum tears often require surgery, they can heal on their own depending on the severity. MJF has not provided any updates on the status of his hip after performing a top rope elbow drop to the floor during his match against Jay White at AEW Full Gear. MJF is scheduled to face Samoa Joe at Worlds End. H/T to PWInsider.com

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.