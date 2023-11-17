What's happening...

AEW Collision and Rampage Poll: Grade the November 17 three-hour block

November 17, 2023

AEW Collision and Rampage Poll: Grade the November 17 three-hour block

 
Readers Comments (1)

  1. TheGreatestOne November 17, 2023 @ 11:01 pm

    Holy shit, Tony Khan is so fucking stupid he just debuted Ronda Rousey on the ROH taping.

    Reply

