NXT TV rating for the show featuring an appearance by Alpha Academy

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 794,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Robert Seidman of Substack.com/@sportstvratings. The viewership count was up from last week’s 674,000 viewership count from the previous episode.
Powell’s POV: NXT finished with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demo, up compared to last week’s 0.20 rating. It was a nice bounce back week for NXT in both categories. The November 8, 2022 edition of NXT delivered 664,000 viewers and a 0.15 rating opposite election night coverage.
