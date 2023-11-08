NXT TV rating for the show featuring an appearance by Alpha Academy

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 794,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Robert Seidman of Substack.com/@sportstvratings. The viewership count was up from last week’s 674,000 viewership count from the previous episode.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demo, up compared to last week’s 0.20 rating. It was a nice bounce back week for NXT in both categories. The November 8, 2022 edition of NXT delivered 664,000 viewers and a 0.15 rating opposite election night coverage.