Jim Cornette turns down Jeff Jarrett’s invitation to attend AEW Dynamite

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Legendary pro wrestling manager turned podcaster Jim Cornette publicly rejected an invitation to attend Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite in Louisville, Kentucky. “I appreciate the invitation from @RealJeffJarrett to attend the @AEW TV taping in Louisville tomorrow,” Cornette wrote. “I tried hard to make it work, but I couldn’t find another person in town going so we could split the 2 for 1 ticket offer. But maybe they can find another ratings ploy in time.”

Kelso’s POV: Burn!