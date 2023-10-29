Alex Hammerstone asks for his release from MLW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Former MLW Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone (Alex Rohde) announced Sunday that he asked for his release from MLW. Hammerstone wished the company well before adding that he requested his release because “I feel it’s what’s right for me at this time.”
Powell’s POV: It’s unclear whether MLW has opted to grant Hammerstone his release. Although he has been working independently, his last MLW match was when he dropped the title to Alex Kane on July 8. Hammerstone was a good champion for the company and has shown versatility by clicking as a babyface and a heel in MLW.
My time with @MLW was 5 of the best years of my life and career. Very proud of what I and the company accomplished. I wish them continued success.
I have recently asked for my release as I feel it’s what’s right for me at this time.
Thank you @courtbauer for the opportunities. https://t.co/Nmt8PIaovb
— Hammerstone (@alexhammerstone) October 29, 2023
Be the first to comment