AEW Dynamite rating for the WrestleDream fallout show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 800,000 viewers for TBS, according to Robert Seidman of Substack.com/@sportstvratings. The viewership count was down from the 855,000 viewership total from last week’s show.
Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished with a 0.28 rating in 18-49 demo, equal last week’s 0.28 rating in the same demo. Monday’s WWE Raw finished with a 0.48 rating on USA Network. The October 5, 2022 edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 1.038 million viewers and a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the third anniversary show.
