Mike Santana comments on Adam Copeland joining the AEW roster

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesAEW News Interview Highlights NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Brass Ring Media interview with guest Mike Santana

Host: Zack Heydorn

Podcast available via YouTube.com

On whether he wants to face Adam Copeland: “Who wouldn’t, it’s Adam Copeland. Anything that’s going to help the company progress and grow and at the same time help the younger guys learn more and grown from is always a good thing.

“Are things crowded? Hell yeah. But as you see, I’m at a point where I’m like, yo, it is what it is. I’m not going to hold back, man. But I think it’s a great addition, honestly. I’ve heard nothing but great things. I haven’t met him before, but everyone I associate with that knows him always has nice things to say and I’m sure he’s a great guy and I look forward to meeting him myself and hopefully working with him down the line. Yeah, man, it was a great surprise, let’s continue down that road, man.”