NXT Level Up results (9/29): O’Connor’s review of Oro Mensah vs. Tavion Heights, Arianna Grace vs. Fallon Henley, and Myles Bourne vs. Riley Osborne

By John O’Connor, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@thereal_JOC)

NXT: Level Up (Episode 85)

Taped in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Streamed September 29, 2023 on Peacock/WWE Network

Fallon Henley made her way to the ring as the broadcast team of Blake Howard and Byron Saxton welcomed us to the show…

1. Arianna Grace vs. Fallon Henley. Arianna Grace took the microphone and in a shrill and annoying voice channeling a mid 2000’s Stephanie McMahon announced that she is back in the ring. Grace said as hard as it was to be sidelined through injury the audience missed her more but she is back now and better than ever and from this moment on will be known as ‘Miss NXT’.

As the bell rang, Grace powered Henley down to the canvas but Henley grabbed and worked on the arm as the match started rolling. Henley looked for a Samoan drop but Grace slipped out and worked on Henley’s back. Grace gained a near fall and applied a chinlock to Henley. Henley powered Grace into the corner to escape and hit Grace with a reverse elbow. Grace avoided Henley in the corner and looked for a rope assisted roll up but was caught by the referee. As Grace protested her innocence Henley utilized a roll up of her own for the win.

Fallon Henley defeated Arianna Grace via pinfall in 4:20.

The commentary team hyped Myles Borne vs. Riley Osborne for after the break…[c]

2. Myles Borne (w/Charlie Dempsey, Drew Gulak, Damon Kemp) vs. Riley Osborne. Osborne used his quickness in the early goings but Borne would take over by nailing Osborne down to the mat with a strong dropkick. Borne hit a belly to belly suplex and rocked Osborne with a European uppercut and a scoop powerslam for a two count. Borne continued to wear down Osborne, but Osborne rallied and hit Borne with comeback clotheslines and a sidekick which sent Borne to the outside. Osborne hit the Fosbury flop on Borne. As Osborne sent Borne back into the ring, Osborne was distracted by Borne’s stablemates. Osborne looked for a shooting star press but Borne rolled out of the way and locked in a seated dragon sleeper for the submission victory.

Myles Borne defeated Riley Osborne via submission in 5:02.

The commentary team hyped the main event…[c]

3. Oro Mensah (w/Noam Dar, Jakara Jackson, Lash Legend) vs. Tavion Heights. Heights powered down Mensah. Mensah kipped up but was sent straight back down by Heights. Mensah sent Heights throat first into the ropes and hit a superkick and began to work on the neck of Heights. Heights responded with a quick roll up which got a two count but Mensah continued to wear down Heights. Mensah went high with a single leg dropkick to gain a near fall of his own. Heights hit a belly to belly to build momentum and hit a release German on Mensah. Heights looked to finish, but Mensah elbowed out an escape and hit a sidekick for the win.

Oro Mensah defeated Tavion Heights via pinfall in 6:02.

John’s Ramblings: With no Heritage Cup matches to invest in this week none of the matches were standouts but ‘Level Up’ does continue to showcase the characters they have on this show to the best of their abilities. Biggest takeaway this week is the redevelopment of Myles Borne. The last time I saw him was as a bland babyface and now he is showing personality and fire associating with Drew Gulak’s crew. Color me intrigued with this one.