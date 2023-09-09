NXT Level Up results (9/8): O’Connor’s review of Joe Coffey vs. Akira Tozawa in an NXT Heritage Cup tournament match, Karmen Petrovic vs. Fallon Henley, Ikemen Jiro vs. Tavion Heights

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John O’Connor, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@thereal_JOC)

NXT: Level Up (Episode 82)

Taped in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Streamed September 8, 2023 on Peacock/WWE Network

Ikemen Jiro made his way to the ring as the broadcast team of Blake Howard and Byron Saxton welcomed us to the show…

1. Ikemen Jiro vs. Tavion Heights. Jiro mocked Heights as the bell rang. The two men locked up but Heights used his power to shrug Jiro away. Jiro kipped up and hit a headscissors and worked the neck of Heights as the match rolled on. Heights hit a fallaway suplex for a near fall and continued the pressure with follow up pin attempts on Jiro. Heights worked on the neck of Jiro as the fans attempted to bring Jiro back into the contest. Jiro rallied and hit the jacket punches to rock Heights and nailed a superkick for a close two count. Jiro went to the top to finish but Heights rolled out of the way. Heights nailed a strong clothesline and a belly to belly suplex on Jiro for the victory.

Tavion Heights defeated Ikemen Jiro via pinfall in 5:50.

The commentary team hyped Karmen Petrovic vs. Fallon Henley for after the break…[c]

2. Karmen Petrovic vs. Fallon Henley. Henley grounded Petrovic with a side headlock as the match began. Petrovic made her way back to her feet and rocked Henley with punches but Henley responded with a roll up for a near fall. Henley hit a strong punch on Petrovic and looked for a kick from the outside but Petrovic dropped Henley on the ring apron. Petrovic worked on the abdomen of Henley despite attempts from Henley to escape. Petrovic transitioned to a leg scissors but Henley would eventually escape and drop Petrovic with clotheslines. Henley soon followed up with a shining wizard to put away Petrovic.

Fallon Henley defeated Karmen Petrovic via pinfall in 5:12.

After the match, Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs appeared on the stage to celebrate with Henley…

The commentary team hyped the main event… [c]

3. Joe Coffey (w/ Gallus) vs. Akira Tozawa in an NXT Heritage Cup tournament Group B match. The rules of the NXT Heritage Cup tournament were shown before the bell rang. Tozawa worked on the wrist of Coffey before Coffey dropped Tozawa with a shoulder block coming off the ropes. Tozawa attempted a sunset flip but Coffey put Tozawa face first down into the canvas. Coffey looked for a full nelson but Tozawa rolled through and hit Coffey with a high back body drop.

Tozawa rocked Coffey with a shining wizard which sent Coffey to the outside. Tozawa followed up with a tope suicida on Coffey to keep on the pressure. Back in the ring, Coffey grabbed the foot of Tozawa which Tozawa shrugged off before making his way to the top turnbuckle. Coffey cut Tozawa off and hit a belly to belly suplex from high above before following up with a discuss clothesline for the win.

Joe Coffey defeated Akira Tozawa via pinfall to earn two points in the ‘NXT Heritage Cup tournament’ in 6:44.

A graphic flashed on the screen as the episode closed to show the current tournament standings. Joe Coffey is now leader of the pack in Group B…

John’s Ramblings: Another good tournament match featured on this episode as the ever talented Akira Tozawa fell in defeat to Joe Coffey. The booking of Coffey is strong so far, which probably means that he won’t be getting the shot at Noam Dar come No Mercy. Still, it’s fun to see this tournament unfold. Level Up was an easy to watch show this week.