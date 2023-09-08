WWE Superstar Spectacle in India results (9/8): John Cena and Seth Rollins vs. Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci, Gunther vs. Shanky for the Intercontinental Title, Great Khali appears, Bron Breakker vs. Odyssey Jones

CategoriesARENA REPORTS NEWS TICKER WWE House Shows

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, Impact Wrestling, ROH, GCW, MLW, and other notable live events. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

WWE “Superstar Spectacle” Live Event

September 8, 2023 in Hyderabad, India at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium

Results courtesy of Hindustantimes.com

1. Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn beat Jinder Mahal, Veer Mahaan, and Sanga. Matt Riddle caused a distraction that led to McIntyre catching Mahal with a Claymore Kick for the win.

2. Natalya beat Zoey Stark to earn a shot at the Women’s World Championship. There were CM Punk chants during the match. Stark was originally scheduled to face Becky Lynch, who announced that she was not allowed to travel to the show due to a passport issue.

3. Gunther defeated Shanky to retain the Intercontinental Title. This was previously advertised as Gunther defending the title against Drew McIntyre.

4. Bron Breakker defeated Odyssey Jones. Breakker used a spear to put away Jones.

WWE Hall of Famer Great Khali made an appearance.

5. Rhea Ripley defeated Natalya to retain the Women’s World Championship. Ripley beat Natalya clean using the Riptide.

6. John Cena and Seth Rollins vs. Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci. Cena won the match for his team by performing the Attitude Adjustment on Vicini and then pinning him.