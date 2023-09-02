WWE Payback polls: Vote for the best match and grade the overall show September 2, 2023 CategoriesNEWS TICKER READER POLLS WWE Payback Poll: Grade the overall show A – Great Show B – Good Show C – Average Show D – Disappointing Show F – Awful Show pollcode.com free polls WWE Payback Poll: Vote for the best match Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for the World Heavyweight Championship Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez for the Women’s World Championship Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs. Damian Priest and Finn Balor in a Street Fight for the tag titles Rey Mysterio vs. Austin Theory for the U.S. Championship Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus in a cage match LA Knight vs. The Miz pollcode.com free polls Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE Topicswwewwe payback
