Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s show, Impact in 60, BTI match

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s television show.

-Sanada, Jake Something, and Frankie Kazarian vs. Moose, Brian Myers, and Eddie Edwards

-A battle royal to determine the No. 1 contender to the Knockouts Title

-Kon vs. Eric Young

-Crazzy Steve in action

Powell’s POV: Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The Before The Impact show streams on Impact Plus at 6:15CT/7:15ET and has Drilla Maloney vs. Kushida. The Impact In 60 show airs Friday morning at 1CT/2ET and features some of Impact’s best matches as the show approaches its 1000th episode. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available on Fridays along with my Impact Hit List and exclusive audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).