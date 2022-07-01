What's happening...

7/1 Impact Wrestling Against All Odds results: Josh Alexander vs. Joe Doering for the Impact World Championship, Jordynne Grace vs. Tasha Steelz for the Knockouts Championship, Mike Bailey vs. Trey Miguel for the X Division Title, Moose vs. Sami Callihan in a Clockwork Orange House of Fun match

July 1, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling Against All Odds
Streamed live July 1, 2021 on Impact Plus and FITE TV
Atlanta, Georgia at Center Stage

Against All Odds Pre-Show

1. Black Taurus beat Laredo Kid

2. Brian Myers beat Rich Swann in a Dot Combat match to win the Digital Media Championship

Against All Odds Main Card

1. Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin beat Ace Austin and Chris Bey

2. Deonna Purrazzo and Chelsea Green over Mia Yim and Mickie James

3. Mike Bailey defeated Trey Miguel to retain the X Division Championship

4. Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary beat Gisele Shaw and Tenille Dashwood for the Knockouts Tag Titles

5. James Storm, Chris Harris, Heath, Doc Gallows, and Karl Anderson defeated Eddie Edwards, Mike Bennett, Matt Taven, Kenny King, and PCO

6. Moose beat Sami Callihan in a Clockwork Orange House of Fun match

7. Jordynne Grace defeated Tasha Steelz to retain the Knockouts Championship

8. Josh Alexander defeated Joe Doering to retain the Impact World Championship

Topics

