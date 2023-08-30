AEW All Out lineup: The current card for Sunday’s pay-per-view event

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW All Out pay-per-view that will be held Sunday in Chicago, Illinois at United Center.

-Luchasaurus vs. Darby Allin for the TNT Championship

-Kris Statlander vs. Ruby Soho for the TBS Championship

-Orange Cassidy vs. Jon Moxley for the AEW International Championship

-Kenny Omega vs. Konosuke Takeshita

-Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Miro

Powell’s POV: Cassidy will defend the title against Penta El Zero Miedo on tonight’s Dynamite, so the winner of that match will defend the championship against Moxley on Sunday. It’s another loaded Labor Day weekend with the WWE Payback premium live event taking place on Saturday. I will have live reviews of both shows, and exclusive same night audio reviews of both events will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). My review of AEW All Out will start with the pre-show at 6CT/7ET and the main card will begin at 7CT/8ET.