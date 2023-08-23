Warlord on why the Powers of Pain split up in the WWF, working with Hulk Hogan, what’s different about pro wrestling today

CategoriesInterview Highlights WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

In the Room interview with Warlord

Host: Brady Hicks of VOC Nation Radio Network

Show available via VOCNation.com

What’s different about pro wrestling today: “When we were coming through the curtains, the one thing we’d have is a spotlight on us and we were larger than life because we that spotlight and we just blew up people. Today, they come out now with all the glitz and glamour and big fireworks going off. There’s huge TV behind them. It takes all that stuff to get them up to that level where we would just walk through a curtain and a spotlight and we were at that level. I mean it was a different world back then and the guys in my era were just monsters. They were larger than life.”

His WWF split with The Barbarian: “It’s just what it was at the time. What Vince [McMahon] wants, Vince gets. He wanted to see how we could do in singles. He kind of was looking at me, maybe going to work with Hogan down the road. He was kind of looking at Barb working with Ultimate Warrior down the road, so it’s kind of what he thought. That’s the reason we separated.”

His program with Hulk Hogan: “I think when I first time I got in the ring along with Hulk Hogan. I got a ring with Slick and here comes Hulk’s music. All you see was his head sticking above everybody else coming down. With the big spotlight on him. He gets up on the apron, crawls in the ring. And he walks around, points at people, tears his shirt, and brother, I tell you what, everything went black for about 30 seconds. I didn’t see him. I didn’t see the crowd. Just black. And I had goosebumps that didn’t stop the whole time. It’s like when you get to Madison Square Garden, you’ve made it in a professional sport. When you get in a ring with Hulk Hogan you’ve totally made it in professional wrestling. Definitely a pinch me moment.”