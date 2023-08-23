AEW All Out lineup: The latest card for the Labor Day weekend event

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW All Out pay-per-view that will be held Sunday, September 3 in Chicago, Illinois at United Center.

-Luchasaurus vs. Darby Allin for the TNT Championship

-Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Miro

Powell’s POV: The Hobbs vs. Miro match was announced on Saturday’s AEW Collision. With All In being held on Sunday, most of the All Out matches are expected to be announced during next week’s go-home week. It’s another loaded Labor Day weekend with the WWE Payback premium live event being held a day earlier on Saturday, September 2. I will have live coverage of both shows, and exclusive same night audio reviews of both events will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).