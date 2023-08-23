Terry Funk dead at age 79

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Terry Funk died on Wednesday at age 79. Funk had been battling Parkinson’s disease and dementia in recent years.
Powell’s POV: Professional wrestling lost a true icon today. I had the pleasure of speaking with Terry on a handful of occasions during my days with PWTorch.com. I always enjoyed those conversations and felt truly fortunate to be speaking with such a legend. My condolences go out to his family, friends, and many fans.
Terry Funk is gone. I just talked to Terry’s daughter, Brandee, who gave me the awful news. He was my mentor, my idol, one of the closest friends. He was the greatest wrestler I ever saw.
If you get the chance, look up a Terry Funk match or a Terry Funk promo, and give thanks… pic.twitter.com/WwdFLwXqZ0
— Mick Foley (@foleyispod) August 23, 2023
Maybe the most versatile and innovative worker ever. He was able to fit into any era and any company for 50 years. There aren’t enough superlatives to fully describe him. Just one of the absolute best to ever do it.
I first met him at the Colorado State Fairgrounds in Pueblo, CO back in 1972. I was but a wee lad of 12. Great memories of Terry, Dory Jr & Sr.