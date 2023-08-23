Terry Funk dead at age 79

CategoriesMISC News MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Terry Funk died on Wednesday at age 79. Funk had been battling Parkinson’s disease and dementia in recent years.

Powell’s POV: Professional wrestling lost a true icon today. I had the pleasure of speaking with Terry on a handful of occasions during my days with PWTorch.com. I always enjoyed those conversations and felt truly fortunate to be speaking with such a legend. My condolences go out to his family, friends, and many fans.