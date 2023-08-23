AEW Dynamite live and AEW Collision taping in Georgia (reports needed), last week’s Collision and Dynamite poll results, JC Bailey

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite will be live tonight from Duluth, Georgia at Gas South Arena. The show carries the Fyter Fest theme and includes the show’s final push for Sunday’s AEW All In. Join me for our weekly live review as the show airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision taping in Duluth, Georgia. If you are attending an upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite received a majority F grade in our post show poll with 38 percent of the vote. D finished second with 31 percent of the vote. I gave the show a D grade.

-Saturday’s AEW Collision received a majority B grade in our post show poll with 37 percent of the vote. C and F finished second with 18 percent of the vote each. I gave the show a C+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-The late JC Bailey (Joseph Bailey Jr.) was born on August 23, 1983. He died of an intracranial aneurysm at age 27 on August 30, 2010.