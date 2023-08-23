AEW All In lineup: The updated card for Sunday’s Wembley Stadium event

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW All In pay-per-view that will be held on Sunday in London, England at Wembley Stadium.

-MJF vs. Adam Cole for the AEW World Championship

-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. “The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson for the AEW Tag Team Titles

-Hikaru Shida vs. Toni Storm vs. Saraya vs. Britt Baker in a four-way for the AEW Women’s Championship

-CM Punk vs. Samoa Joe for the “Real World Championship”

-“House of Black” Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews vs. Billy Gunn and “The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens for the AEW Trios Titles

-Darby Allin and Sting vs. Swerve Strickland and Christian Cage in a coffin match

-Chris Jericho vs. Will Ospreay

-Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, and Hangman Page vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Jay White, and Juice Robinson

-Eddie Kingston, Penta El Zero Miedo, Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, and Trent Beretta vs. Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, Santana, and Ortiz in a Stadium Stampede match

-(Pre-Show) “Aussie Open” Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis vs. MJF and Adam Cole for the ROH Tag Team Titles

Powell’s POV: Tony Khan indicated in his media call that there will be changes to the card. The two removals that occurred on Dynamite were Rey Fenix being taken out in an injury angle, and Swerve Strickland firing AR Fox from the Mogul Embassy and replacing him with Christian Cage as his partner for the coffin match.

Chris Jericho announced that his band Fozzy will perform "Judas" live at the Wembley Stadium event. All In will be available on pay-per-view television in the United States and via FITE.TV internationally.