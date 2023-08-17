What's happening...

AEW Dynamite rating for the penultimate edition before All In

August 17, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 874,000 viewers for TBS, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The viewership count was up from the 846,000 viewership total from last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished with a 0.32 rating in 18-49 demo, up from last week’s 0.29 rating in the same demo. Monday’s WWE Raw finished with a 0.55 rating on USA Network. The August 17, 2022 edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 957,000 viewers and a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic for Kenny Omega’s return.

