WWE shakes up the Raw and Smackdown broadcast teams

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has opted to make broadcast team changes to the Raw and Smackdown shows. Variety.com reports that Michael Cole will appear on both shows. Cole will be joined by Wade Barrett on Raw. Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves will join Cole on Smackdown. The changes go into effect starting on Monday. Read more at Variety.com.

Powell’s POV: There was a time when I would have groaned about having Cole on both shows. He’s really loosened up in recent years and has been doing the best work of his career. Wait, does this mean Graves won’t have any reason to do his awesome Ludwig Kaiser impersonation? No!