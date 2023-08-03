Limitless Pro Wrestling “Crunch Time” results: Vetter’s review of Joey Janela vs. Alec Price, Jordan Oliver vs. Channing Thomas, Lucky Ali vs. BEEF for the Limitless Title, B3cca vs. Ava Everett

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Limitless Pro Wrestling “Crunch Time”

Replay available via IndependentWrestling.TV

July 29, 2023 in Yarmouth, Maine at Yarmouth Amvets

The show was released on IWTV on Tuesday, and by waiting a couple of days, it allowed them to weave in some backstage segments between the matches. This room is packed with perhaps 400 fans. Alyssa Marino and Sam Laterna provided commentary and both women do an excellent job. They also had two male commentators, Johnny Torres and Top Shelf Nelson, so they were rotating who was in the booth throughout the show. They also do an excellent job of weaving in replays; not sure if that is done live or in post-production.



1. B3cca defeated Ava Everett (w/Aaron Rourke, Ricky Smokes) to qualify for the Vacationland Cup at 12:05. B3cca is the pop star diva who has appeared on MLW recently, and she has strawberry blonde hair. Ava has long, dark hair. They attacked each other at the bell and rolled to the floor. Both are generally presented as heels so I’m not sure who will get cheers. They brawled on the floor, and B3cca was fired up, clearly a babyface on this night. Aaron Rourke hit B3cca while the ref was distracted, allowing Ava to take control of the offense. Ricky Smokes also beat up B3cca on the floor, allowing Ava to get another nearfall.

B3cca hit a huracanrana and a running crossbody block. Ava hit a running boot in the corner for a nearfall at 5:30. Smokes accidentally hit Rourke on the floor, and they argued and shoved each other. The referee finally kicked both out. Meanwhile, B3cca hit a top-rope crossbody block and some clotheslines, then a mid-ring Mafia Kick for a believable nearfall. She hit a running kneestrike to the side of the face for a believable nearfall at 8:00. Ava shook the top rope; as B3cca fell, Ava caught her with a stunner! Nice move, and it got a nearfall. B3cca hit a roundhouse kick to the head and a second-rope missile dropkick. Ava hit a DDT onto the ring apron, and they both tumbled to the floor. In the ring, Ava nailed a superkick for a believable nearfall at 11:00.

Ava playfully kicked at B3cca, which ticked her off. B3cca hit a superkick and a German Suplex, then a Helluva Kick and a TKO stunner for the pin. That was really entertaining. My first time seeing B3cca as a babyface; while I prefer her as an obnoxious oblivious heel, she showed great babyface fire, too.

* Rourke and Smokes returned to ringside, but Ava left them both behind, clearly angry at them. Rourke and Smokes argued some more. We saw a quick backstage segment where the men argued some more. Interesting.



2. Brett Ryan Gosselin defeated Brian Milonas to retain the Let’s Wrestle Championship at 12:47. Gosselin has short blond-white hair and he wore a hockey jersey. Milonas has lost a lot of weight since his ROH run ended, but he is still well over 300 pounds. Brett dove through the ropes onto Milonas as Brian walked to the ring. He hit a second dive, but as he went for a third, Milonas caught him and slammed him onto the ring apron. In the ring, Milonas hit a side slam for a nearfall at 3:30. Brett hit a superkick and a top-rope missile dropkick for a nearfall. Milonas hit another sideslam for a believable nearfall at 7:00, then an Earthquake-style buttsplash for a believable nearfall, and he was livid that didn’t get the pin.

Gosselin hit a tornado DDT for a nearfall. Milonas hit a running buttsplash into the corner at 10:00, then a second-rope superplex for a believable nearfall; really, that should have been enough. Milonas left the rin and got a folding chair and brought it into the ring. Gosselin hit a Blockbuster and a top-rope elbowdrop for the clean pin. Good big man/little man matchup.

* Sam Laterna interviewed Gosselin backstage. He said he just proved it doesn’t matter how big someone is, he can take them down.

3. BEEF defeated Lucky Ali for the Limitless World Title at 11:01. Ali is the talented, thin Black man who wrestles a lot in the Carolina/Tennessee area, so a bit surprising to see him in Maine. Lucky is holding his Deadlock Pro Heavyweight Title (from North Carolina), and he was loudly booed. BEEF is wide and reminds me of a younger MLW’s Ricky Shane Page, and he’s got several tattoos on his chest and arms. An intense lockup to open; they are the same height but BEEF has a noticeable weight advantage. BEEF hit a bodyslam at 1:30; I’m loving Lucky’s shocked selling. BEEF hit a powerslam for a nearfall. Ali hit a chop block to the back of the left knee and he immediately targeted the leg.

Ali hit a top-rope flying spear onto BEEF, standing on the apron, and they both crashed to the floor at 5:00. In the ring, Ali went back to working the damaged left leg. BEEF hit a series of punches and a running splash against the ropes, then a double-arm suplex at 8:30. He went for a powerbomb but his sore leg buckled. Ali immediately applied a half-crab. BEEF hit a running buttsplash to the chest for a believable nearfall. These guys are going all-out for match #3! BEEF missed a top-rope move. Ali missed a top-rope move and BEEF hit a standing powerbomb and a piledriver for the pin. That was really good. I never thought Ali was winning a title when he lives so far away, but this had a great ‘big match vibe’ to it.

* Backstage, Sam Laterna interviewed Lucky Ali. He blamed his loss on “crooked referees,” but he vowed that we haven’t seen the last of him in Limitless Wrestling.



4. “Above the Rest” Gabriel Skye and Tristan Thai defeated “Le Tabarnak De Team” Mathieu St. Jacques and Thomas Dubois at 13:52. (Unfortunately, Skye injured his shoulder in this match, causing him to miss the Expect The Unexpected wrestling show the next day. Hopefully he doesn’t miss too much ring time.) TDT are the Canadian lumberjacks; I’ve seen them a lot in C*4 Wrestling. Thai has been out with an injury of late; I’ve seen a lot of Skye going solo in the past two months. Skye opened and hit a dropkick on MSJ, who has a full head of dark hair. Dubois has the size of his head shaved. TDT hit a double shoulder block on Skye at 2:30. Thai tried to help flip Skye to the floor on TDT, but TDT caught him and slammed Skye on the ring apron.

In the ring, MSJ hit a spinebuster on Skye at 5:30 and they kept Skye in their corner, and MSJ applied a Camel Clutch. Skye hit a German Suplex at 7:30 and he held his ribs; he made the hot tag at Thai, who hit some kicks and cleared the ring. Thai flipped Skye onto Dubois for a nearfall at 9:00. TDT applied simultaneous crabs. TDT hit simultaneous dives through the ropes. In hte ring, TDT hit a buckle bomb on Thai, then they buckle bombed Skye onto Thai. Skye did his assisted moonsault to the floor onto both opponents. (It appears this is where he injured his shoulder upon landing, or possibly just getting to the top rope before the dive? He stood up and clutched at his right shoulder.) Thai helped him up, but it’s clear Skye is legit injured. Dubois hit a sit-out powerbomb on Thai for a nearfall. There is the usual whispering going on as it is clear everyone is informed Skye is injured. Thai applied a Muta Lock, and Dubois tapped out. Knowing about that injury, it’s obvious they ‘went home’ early.



5. Rip Byson defeated Mac Daniels to become No. 1 contender for the Limitless World Title at 11:05. My first time seeing Mac; he’s white, thin with a good physique and at first glance, his heel mannerisms and overall look made me think of TJ Perkins. Byson has the Bruiser Brody look going and he’s a popular babyface here. Byson charged at Mac at the bell and immediately tossed him around. He hit a clothesline, sending Mac to the floor, then he dove through the ropes onto him. Back in the ring, Byson tied Mac’s arms in the top two ropes and Mac was unable to free himself; Byson clotheslined them both over the top rope to the floor. He powerbombed Mac onto the ring apron at 3:00, and this has been completely one-sided.

Mac finally got in some offense and he stomped on Byson. Mac has a bloody lip. Byson hit a standing powerbomb at 6:00, and they were both down. Mac hit a clothesline to the back of the head, and he tied up Byson on the mat. He hit a Hidden Blade diving forearm to the back of the neck for a nearfall at 8:30. Byson hit a clothesline for a pin at 9:20, but the referee immediately waved it off because he saw Mac had a foot on the ropes. However, Mac immediately got a rollup, put his feet on the ropes for leverage, and he scored a pin at 9:55. Another referee came down and he talked with the in-ring ref. Mac was livid as the match was ordered re-started. Mac and the ref argued. It allowed Byson to hit a piledriver for the pin. Solid match.



6. Channing Thomas (w/Sydney Bakabella) defeated Jordan Oliver at 14:29. Channing is the slimey Joey Ryan-style sleazy guy who wears a Robert Roode-style robe to the ring. Oliver, in my opinion, is the best unsigned U.S. indy talent (and definitely one of the reasons I checked out this show.) Mat wrestling early on, with Oliver out-maneuvering Channing. Channing slammed Oliver’s head into the middle turnbuckle at 4:00 and took control. Oliver hit a Helluva Kick and a stomach-first Blackout splash for a nearfall at 7:30. Oliver fired up and hit a series of forearm shots.

Channing hit a sliding German Suplex, then a top-rope kneedrop to the chin for a nearfall at 10:30. Jordan hit an enzuigiri and they were both down. Oliver hit a Tiger Suplex for a believable nearfall, then his mid-ring Acid Kick and a sit-out powerbomb for a believable nearfall at 13:30. Sydney Bakabella grabbed Oliver’s ankle as Jordan went to the ropes! It allowed Channing to hit a piledriver for the tainted pin.



7. Dezmond Cole defeated Adam Priest, Juni Underwood, and Andy Brown in a four-way to qualify for the Vacationland Cup at 8:13. Brown is the thick, bald Black man who reminds me of Bad News Brown. My first time seeing Juni; he is an energetic white kid with short black hair and he’s a babyface. Priest is the short gatekeeper from the South who I always compare to QT Marshall; like Lucky Ali, he’s a long way from home (and I wouldn’t be surprised if they traveled together from the Carolinas area.) Cole is a talented Black man who looks like Ricochet, and he must be the favorite to win here. Brown and Uni brawled on the floor, while Cole hit a nice dropkick on Priest in the ring at 1:00, then a tornado DDT.

Uni entered the ring and battled Cole while Priest regrouped on the floor. Brown re-entered the ring and beat down Cole. Priest and Brown began working together to beat down Cole and this has started looking like a tag match. They hit a Team 3D on Cole at 5:00, but of course, when Priest went for a cover, Brown yanked him off Cole, and they argued and shoved each other, but then they hugged. Juni hit a rolling Death Valley Driver on Brown. Priest hit a brainbuster on Juni for a nearfall at 7:00. Brown accidentally hit a superkick on Priest. Cole hit a superkick on Priest, then one on Brown. Cole nailed a Swanton Bomb and pinned Priest. A really good four-way with everyone getting a chance to shine.

* Sam Laterna interviewed Channing Thomas backstage, and Channing was confident he would win the Vacationland Cup.

* Back in the ring, we were supposed to go to our main event, but Ricky Smokes and Aaron Rourke returned to the ring. Aaron said they accidentally caused Ava Everett her spot in the Vacationland Cup. He suggested they get a chance to qualify; presumably he meant as a tagteam. However, Limitless owner/promoter Randy Carver said they should wrestle each other for the last slot! Right now!



8. Aaron Rourke defeated Ricky Smokes to qualify for the Vacationland Cup at 4:44. Rourke is the flamboyant gay man who has a passing resemblance to Malakai Black, especially the way he paints half his face. Smokes attacked Rourke as soon as Carver called for the match. The commentators compared it to watching Jay and Mark Briscoe fighting each other, as Smokes (think Sammy Guevera) dominated early. Smokes hit a flipping stunner for a nearfall at 2:30. Rourke hit a headscissors-into-a-faceplant. Rouke hit a spear and he tied Smokes up in the middle of the ring, and Smokes submitted. They shook hands afterward, but Smokes was still upset.

* Sam Laterna caught up with Rourke and Smokes backstage. Rourke said he was sorry and he hugged Smokes, but the look on Smokes face was just anger and vitriol. Interesting…

9. Alec Price defeated Joey Janela at 22:04. A hero’s welcome for the Boston native Price. An intense lockup and they rolled to the floor while still tied up. They traded mat reversals in the ring. Price hit a shoulder tackle that sent Janela to the floor to regroup at 3:00. In the ring, Price hit a springboard crossbody block and a running kneestrike in the corner. Price came off the ropes but Janela caught him and hit a powerbomb at 5:00, and he took control with basic stomps and tying up Price. He hit a diving European Uppercut to the back for a nearfall at 7:00. Price fired back with an enzuigiri and a half-nelson suplex.

Janela hit a German Suplex. Price hit a Mafia Kick and his series of kneestrikes in the corner. Janela dove through the ropes onto Price; Price dove over the top rope onto Janela. Janela regained control in the ring, stomping down Price. They traded hard chops at 12:30 and Price hit some running kicks as Janela was up against the ropes. Janela hit a DDT at 14:30, then a piledriver for a nearfall. Price hit a dropkick as Janela was tied in the Tree of Woe. Janela hit a Van Terminator coast-to-coast dropkick for a nearfall at 17:00, then he hit a snake-eyes faceplant on the top turnbuckle for a believable nearfall.

Janela shook the top rope, causing Price to fall and be crotched in the corner. Price hit a Blockbuster, but Janela immediatelly hit a brainbuster for a believable nearfall. They got up and traded stiff forearm shots. Price hit a flying legdrop, but he couldn’t hit the step-up mule kick. Janela nailed a package piledriver for a believable nearfall at 21:00, then a top-rope doublestomp for another nearfall. Price nailed the step-up mule kick to the back of the head for the clean pin. That was really, really good.

* Sam Laterna interviewed Alec Price backstage and asked him about a title shot he hasn’t received yet. Price said the Vacationland Cup is the biggest tournament in the northeast. He said he’s been in the finals twice but came up short. He vowed he’s winning the cup this year and coming for the title. Intense promo to close out the show.

Final Thoughts: I really like how this promotion mixes in the backstage interviews, giving wrestlers a chance to convey emotions and work on monologues and get storylines over. There is a lot to like here, too. I went from watching an entertaining Future Stars of Wrestling show from Las Vegas… before a crowd of 50-100, to watching this, with a HOT, packed crowd numbering 400 or so. The wrestlers feed off the energy, and it just makes the whole show more entertaining to watch. I don’t write this to speak badly of FSW; those wrestlers did a great job despite a small crowd… but give me a crowd like this anyday.

Four really strong matches here. I’ll go with Oliver-Channing for best, the main event gets second, just ahead of BEEF-Ali, with the Above the Rest/TDT tag for honorable mention. The opener women’s match and the four-way were really good, too. Like I said, lots to like here.

I always point out the insane travel schedule of the top-tier indy wrestlers. I must point out that Alec Price competed in Worcester, Mass., on Thursday, then in Chicago on Friday, here in Maine on Saturday, then in New Jersey on Sunday afternoon. That’s a lot of travel for four shows in four days.