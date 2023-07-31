Kevin Owens expresses uncertainty regarding his future after his current WWE deal expires

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Kevin Owens spoke with the Toronto Sun and was asked what’s left for him to achieve. “That’s a great question,” Owens said. “I really don’t know. I used to say I don’t see myself not being in the ring for another five to 10 years. And if I said it right now, I’d be lying because over the last few months, I have to admit, I don’t know if that’s true anymore.

“I look at things and I don’t know where I stand going beyond the next year and a half. I know I want to be involved in wrestling. I know I want to be involved in the WWE and I know I have a place here. I just don’t know where it is exactly. Maybe it’s still in the ring, maybe it’s not. I don’t know…

“Whether this is the end for my wrestling, I don’t know and I don’t want to sound dramatic, I don’t want to say this is a retirement speech or anything because I might still be wrestling for 10 years. I have no idea. My thought process right now is just to try to enjoy the next year and a half as much as I possibly can because I don’t know what’s on the other side. That’s really all I’m worrying about.” Read more at TorontoSun.com.

Powell’s POV: I don’t think it’s dramatic of Owens to not know what his plans are for a year-and-a-half down the road. He spoke a lot about the last two WrestleMania events where he worked with Steve Austin and then won the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles with Sami Zayn. It would be really tough to top those moments. Furthermore, he’s a family man and he has made a lot of money during his WWE run, so I don’t think anyone could blame him if he opted against putting his body through the additional abuse. Understandably, the comments regarding his future are getting the headlines today, but it’s a good piece overall and it’s especially enjoyable to read his comments about working with Austin.