WWE Raw preview: The updated lineup for Monday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Brock Lesnar returns

-Seth Rollins and Sami Zayn vs. Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest

-Logan Paul appears

-Maxxine Dupri vs. Valhalla

Powell's POV: Monday's Raw will be the brand's SummerSlam go-home show and will held in Houston, Texas at Toyota Center.