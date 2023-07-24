Impact Wrestling TV preview: Loser Leaves Impact match set for Thursday’s show, Impact in 60

CategoriesImpact News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s television show.

-Eric Young vs. Nick Aldis

-Johnny Swinger vs. Zicky Dice in a loser leaves Impact Wrestling match

-Trinity and Dani Luna vs. “The Coven” Taylor Wilde and KiLynn King

-Tommy Dreamer and Darren McCarty vs. Champagne Singh and Shera

Powell's POV: Oddly, Impact issued a press release to promote the McCarty tag team match and yet never bothered to promote it on the most recent television show.