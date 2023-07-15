Impact Wrestling Slammiversary polls: Vote for the best match and grade the overall show July 15, 2023 CategoriesNEWS TICKER READER POLLS Impact Wrestling Slammiversary: Grade the overall show A – Great Show B – Good Show C – Average Show D – Disappointing Show F – Awful Show pollcode.com free polls Impact Wrestling Slammiversary: Vote for the best match Alex Shelley vs. Nick Aldis for the Impact World Championship Deonna Purrazzo vs. Trinity for the Knockouts Championship ABC vs. Moose and Myers vs. Swann and Callihan vs. Subculture for the Impact Tag Titles Chris Sabin vs. Lio Rush for the X Division Title Mike Bailey vs. Jonathan Gresham vs. Kushida vs. Kevin Knight in an Ultimate X match Taylor Wilde and KiLynn King vs. Masha Slamovich and Killer Kelly for the Knockouts Tag Team Titles Scott D’Amore and Eric Young vs. Bully Ray and Deaner Frankie Kazarian vs. Eddie Edwards Joe Hendry vs. Kenny King for the Digital Media Championship Courtney Rush, Jessicka, and Jody Threat vs. Gisele Shaw, Savannah Evans, and Jai Vidal pollcode.com free polls Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE Topicsimpact wrestlingslammiversary
