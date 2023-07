CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the Impact Wrestling Slammiversary pay-per-view: Alex Shelley vs. Nick Aldis for the Impact World Championship, Deonna Purrazzo vs. Trinity for the Knockouts Title, Scott D’Amore and Eric Young vs. Bully Ray and Deaner, and more (49:58)…

Click here for the July 15 Impact Wrestling Slammiversary audio review.

