Impact Wrestling Victory Road results: Moose vs. Sami Callihan vs. Steve Maclin in a Barbed Wire Massacre match, Josh Alexander, Rich Swann, and Heath vs. Eddie Edwards, Mike Bennett, and Matt Taven, Mike Bailey vs. Delirious for the X Division Title, Killer Kelly vs. Tasha Steelz, Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace vs. Max The Impaler, Mickie James vs. Gisele Shaw

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling Victory Road

Nashville, Tennessee at Skyway Studios

Streamed September 23, 2022 on Impact Plus and FITE TV

Impact Wrestling Victory Road Pre-Show

1. Juice Robinson, Ace Austin, and Chris Bey defeated Jason Hotch, Shogun, and Jack Price.

2. Tasha Steelz beat Killer Kelly by DQ.

Impact Wrestling Victory Road Main Card

1. Mike Bailey defeated Delirious to retain the X Division Championship.

2. “Motor City Machine Guns” Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin beat PCO and Vincent.

3. Mickie James defeated Gisele Shaw.

4. Frankie Kazarian won a Triple Threat Revolver to earn a shot at the X Division Championship at Bound For Glory. The other entrants were Kenny King, Black Taurus, Trey Miguel, Yuya Uemura, Mia Yim, Alez Zayne, and Laredo Kid.

Bobby Fish made a surprise appearance. Raj Singh and Shera interrupted him. Fish got the better of both men.

5. Eddie Edwards, Matt Taven, and Mike Bennett defeated Josh Alexander, Rich Swann, and Heath. Edwards pinned Alexander to win the match for his team.

Mickie James challenged Mia Yim to a match at Bound For Glory.

6. Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace beat Max the Impaler (w/James Mitchell) in a non-title Pick Your Poison match (Masha Slamovich selected Max as Grace’s opponent).

Raven was announced as the newest member of the Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame. The induction will occur at Bound For Glory.

7. Steve Maclin defeated Sami Callihan and Moose in a three-way Barbed Wire Massacre match. Maclin pinned Callihan.