Impact Wrestling TV results (7/20): Moore’s review of Subculture vs. Ace Austin and Chris Bey for the Impact Tag Team Titles, Josh Alexander provides a status update, Kevin Knight vs. Jake Something, Dirty Dango vs. Santino Marella

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

Impact Wrestling TV (Episode 992)

Taped in Windsor, Ontario at St. Clair College

Aired July 20, 2023 on AXS TV

Highlights from Impact Slammiversary aired…

Scott D’Amore was in the ring to introduce the show. D’Amore said he wanted to say thank you to the Windsor crowd. D’Amore talked about how they made Slammiversary one of the best moments of his life. He talked about standing in the ring with local hockey hero Darren McCarty as well as Team Canada members Eric Young and A-1. He said he would remember that moment for the rest of his days on God’s green earth. A “you still got it” chant ensued.

D’Amore said since the politics and BS with Bully Ray are done, D’Amore’s leave of absense is lifted and he’s the Impact President again. D’Amore said he’s also the acting “Director of Authority” because Santino is wrestling Dirty Dango later in the show. D’Amore said Josh Alexander will also speak later in the show. A “walking weapon” chant ensued.

D’Amore also hyped Subculture vs. ABC for the tag team titles. D’Amore was about to announce Jake Something’s first singles match back as opening the show; but he was interrupted by the Good Hands, John Skyler and Jason Hotch, making their entrance. Skyler said that D’Amore is a typical Canadian that represents Windsor very well because D’Amore is a coward.

Skyler said it was convenient that D’Amore ended his leave of absense before he could get a reciept from him and Hotch. D’Amore told the Good Hands to enter the ring if they have something to say. Hotch talked about how D’Amore has been a thorn in the side and a roadblock to the Good Hands. Skyler said D’Amore is in for a beating from “these Good Hands”.

D’Amore threw his suit jacket on the ground and said that “good hands need to throw down”. D’Amore said that The Good Hands can face off against “these two guys”. Sami Callihan and Rich Swann made their entrance (So Sami and Rich were ready to roll? Didn’t D’Amore say that Jake Something was starting the show?). A referee was there to start the match…

John’s Thoughts: Good segment to start the show with D’Amore being able to thank the fans for making Slammiversary a memorable moment. Even though I wouldn’t have D’Amore do it, I did like the nice production twist of having someone start the show to lay out the weekly card. This kinda reminded me of how Joey Styles used to open ECW shows.

1. Sami Callihan and Rich Swann vs. “The Good Hands” John Skyler and Jason Hotch. Swann started with high kicks on both Good Hands. Hotch raked the eyes of both Swann and Callihan. Callihan tossed Swann into Hotch for an assisted crossbody. Hotch dodged a cannonball at ringside by Swann. Skyler gave Callihan a spear on the apron. Hotch hit both opponents with a Triangle Moonsault,

Hotch hit Swann with a Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Hotch hit Swann with a rolling German Suplex and Skyler rolled through with a Jackknife pin for a two count. Swann used hook kicks to fend off both Good Hands. Rich hit The Good Hands with a crossbody. Callihan tagged in and hit The Good Hands with a simultaneous DDT and Flatliner. Hotch escaped a Pile Driver after Sami did his thumb thing.

Sami hit Hotch with a Death Valley Driver. Skyler broke up Sami’s pin. Sami and Rich hit Hotch with stereo shortarm strikes. Sami and Rich hit Hotch with a double team Crucifix Bomb to give Rich the pinfall win.

Rich Swann and Sami Callihan defeated The Good Hands via pinfall in 3:53.

John’s Thoughts: As much as I wish to see the Good Hands elevated on the card, there’s no shame in losing to two former world champions who are also good friends. Hotch and Skyer did get to look good for a sequence while they were working over Swann at least. I like the idea of giving Swann and Callihan wins to build them up for an eventual spot in the tag title picture. Either that or get them prepared for a good side tag feud.

The show cut to Chris Bey and Ace Austin cutting a promo backstage. Both of them were mad because The Rascalz cost them the tag team titles. Ace Austin noted that Trey Miguel has been a thorn in his side since 2017 (back when Ace was hitting on Trey’s mom). Bey joked “where yo mom at?”. Bey said he don’t care about The Rascalz because ABC are about to regain the titles this week against Subculture.

Ace was about to do a Too Sweet, but Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz showed up. Zach said they didn’t cost ABC the match because ABC were gonna lose anyway. Wentz said that if they did win, they would have still dropped the titles to the Rascalz. Trey teased that The Rascalz were going to interfere again at ABC’s rematch. Ace said they can fight right now. Bey tried to hold Ace back, but was convinced to brawl.

A brawl ensued between both teams. Security ran in to pull both teams apart. Scott D’Amore showed up and got in between both teams. Scott sent ABC to the ring for their match. D’Amore then got in Trey and Zack’s face and told security to drag The Rascalz out of the building. Johnny Swinger and Zicky Dice showed up.

Johnny talked about how he’s accumulated a bunch of wins but “Sammartino” (Santino) keeps overturning his wins. Johnny wondered how he’s supposed to get to 50 wins with all these obstacles. D’Amore said maybe the 50 win thing was misguided. D’Amore said Swinger only needs one win now to get a title shot. Johnny liked this. Johnny then wondered who his opponent was.

D’Amore said Swinger’s opponent is Zicky Dice, but if Swinger doesn’t win then he’s fired. After D’Amore walked away slightly, Dice said that D’Amore is an idiot because all Dice has to do now is lay down for the pin. D’Amore walked back and said he knows that Swinger and Dice are the true idiots. D’Amore said that whoever loses the match, Dice or Swinger, is fired…[c]

Gia Miller interviewed Eric Young and pointed out that Young was “Back from the dead?”. Gia asked Young how it feels to be back home. Young was in babyface mode, and said it was amazing and right. He said he has to tell a story and address stuff from his past. He said it was awesome to stand by the side of his coach Scott D’Amore. Nick Aldis showed up and welcomed Young back.

Aldis noted that they were both back in the same company where they started, and that they were both older and wiser now. He said he’s happy to see Young, but less happy about the Slammiversary main event where foreign objects were used. Aldis said he’s happy that he can team with Young to fight off the “cretins” and “Internet Darlings” that are threatening to run this company into the ground.

Young said Aldis brings up good points, but Young hasn’t laid out his mission statement yet. Young said history and tradition can be beautiful. Young said Aldis or anyone can’t put him in a box. He said a one on one match is his favorite tradition. Aldis agreed with that tradition and picked up that Young was respectfully asking for a match. Aldis shook Young’s hand and agreed to a match…

John’s Thoughts: I’m interested to see what Young’s character is this time around. For the last 8 or so years, in Impact and WWE, he’s played the “World Class Maniac” persona, and 10 years before that he was the goofy “Showtime” Eric Young. The guy has great range, to the point where I’m wondering if he has a fun new innovative character in the works? So far in his return, he’s playing the role of a humble veteran.

A Jake Something vignette aired. He was in his ring gear and in a backstage area. Something talked about how he’s back for “everything”. He ended his promo by saying “what’s my name?”…

Entrances for the next match took place. Kevin Knight got a picture-in-picture promo…

2. Jake Something vs. Kevin Knight. Knight started the match with a side headlock. Jake no sold a few shoulder tackles. Jake rallied back with his own shoulder tackles. Knight went for a heel kick, but Jake swatted him out of the air. Jake hit Knight with a few shortarm lariats. Jake hit Knight with a body slam for a two count.

Knight hit Jake with a jawbreaker. Jake came back with a strong right hand. Jake trapped Knight in the ropes and gave him a few chops. Knight dragged the ropes down and dumped Jake to the apron. Knight sent Jake to ringside with a springboard dropkick. Knight hit Jake with a plancha heading into break.

Jake no sold Knight’s forearms. Knight sent Jake to the ground wtih a diving forearm and elbow drop for a two count. Knight used a bit of joint manipulation on Jake. Jake got to his feet and hit Knight with a front hip attack. Jake turned Knight inside out with a lariat. Jake hit Knight with a back elbow. Knight came back with a Pele Kick.

Knight went for a top rope Frankensteiner, but Jake caught Knight at the top rope. Jake hit Knight with a Super Power Bomb for a nearfall. Knight hit Jake with a few gut punches, but Jake took down Knight with a strong right hand. Knight escaped a Torture Rack and got Jake to his knees with strikes. Knight hit Jake with a pop up dropkick.

Knight caught Jake with a springboard crossbody. Knight hit Jake with a 2nd top rope crossbody for a nearfall. Jake dodged Knight’s slingshot move. Jake hit Knight with Into the Void (Black Hole Slam) for the win.

Jake Something defeated Kevin Knight via pinfall in 9:22 of on-air time.

Something posed to end the segment…[c]

John’s Thoughts: A really well worked match, but I do have mixed thoughts about it. Mixed, because the quality was really good, but at the same time, was it the right decision to have Knight have his most competive match in Impact be against the returning Jake Something? Someone with Jake’s monster look, I would have had him tear through someone like Champagne Singh in under a minute. Have him beat a few tomato cans, AND THEN he can have a competitive match against a Kevin Knight. Honestly, I thought this match should have ended at Jake’s Super Power Bomb. Criticism aside, it was still a good match.

An ad aired for the Impact Plus Emergence show…

Both wrestlers were already in the ring for the next match…

3. Courtney Rush (w/Jessicka) vs. Savannah Evans (w/Jai Vidal, Gisele Shaw). Evans pressed Rush against the ropes to show off her power advantage. Evans shrugged off Savannah’s moves. Evans fell for Rush’s “look over there”, but Evans quickly recovered and hit Rush with a back suplex. Vidal held Rush’s leg, which allowed Evans to hit Rush with a corner splash. Evans hit Rush with a leg drop for a two count.

Rush sidestepped in the corner and got a few right hands on Evans. Evans came back with a power bomb for a two count. Evans worked on Rush with methodical and power offense. Rush rallied back with running forearms and a reverse DDT. Evans got the advantage again when Vidal held on to Rush’s leg.

Jessicka tossed Shaw into the ringpost to stop her constant distractions. Jody Threat went to ringside and carried Jai Vidal to the back against his will. Rehwoldt exclaimed, “that man has a family!”. Hannifan responded, “He does?”. Rush caught Evans with a spear for the win.

Courtney Rush defeated Savannah Evans via pinfall in 3:56.

A Trinity vignette aired. She talked about how she joined the Knockouts Division because of how prestigious the division and title is. She said she visualized herself as champ, bet on herself, and now became champ. Trinity said the real work begins now because she has to hold onto the title now. She said “dreams come true, believe in yourself, bet on yourself, and never stop glowing”…

The show cut to a backstage promo from KiLynn King and Taylor Wilde, The Coven. King mocked the only praise Trinity has been getting for becoming Knockouts Champ. Wilde said the word “glow” reminds her of a glowworm. King said “the 80s called, they want their look back”. King said the real story from Slammiversary is that The Coven got cheated out of their Tag Titles.

Wilde said they need to get the tag titles back from Kelly and Slammovich. King then hyped up their upcoming match against Trinity and Dani Luna. Wilde ended the promo by saying that “The Coven doesn’t need batteries to glow”. King thought it was a good joke (uhm? it was a bit dorky)…

Tom Hannifan announced that a Windsor city official proclaimed last week as the Official “Impact Wrestling Week” in Windsor. Hannifan said this year’s Slammiversary is Impact’s largest attended event in 4 years…

Tom Hannifan had a sitdown interview with Jonathan Gresham and noted that Gresham was the one that requested the interview. Gresham said there’s been something he’s been wanting to say for the longest time, and after Ultimate X, he can’t hold his tongue back any longer. Hannifan noted that Gresham was fantastic in the last Ultimate X match; and even though he didn’t win, the fans are still raving about his performance.

Gresham said it’s irrelavant what people say. Gresham asked Hannifan about what was the X Division tagline? Hannifan mentioned “It’s not about limits, it’s about no limits”. Gresham then asked the rhetorical question about what “no limits” represents. Hannifan wasn’t sure, and Gresham answered “no rules”. Gresham said every sport in the world is governed by rules.

Gresham asked why is it that pro wrestling and the X Division aren’t held to the same standard as other sports. Gresham said it was that exact issue he was fighting when he was in Ring of Honor. He said pro wrestling needs rules, pure rules. He said now he’s back stuck to a place with no rules. Hannifan wanted to know what Gresham was getting at? Gresham said maybe this environment is not for him. Gresham walked off set…

John’s Thoughts: Finally! The first bit of character development Gresham has received in Impact Wrestling. Gresham was good here in expressing his displeasure, while looking a bit smug. Because he’s a stickler for law and order, I’m assuming he’s going to be a heel in all this. I wonder if there’s going to be a storyline where he brings in a “pure rules” title or something. Hey! Maybe they can finally rebrand the stupid Digital Media Championship? Maybe even bring back the Impact Grand Championship, but instead of Rounds matches, it’s more of a Pure Rules title.

Dirty Dango made his entrance and slowly walked to the ring. He took a mic and did what he did last time he cut a pre-match promo. He said “Man, do I hate pro wrestling”. Santino Marella made his entrance. Tom Hannifan reminded viewers that this feud started because Dirty Dango attacked Santino backstage…

4. Dirty Dango vs. Santino Marella. Dango stalled by ducking between the ropes. Santino hit Dango with a hip toss, which sent Dango into retreat at ringside. Hannifan noted that Santino has a MMA background and runs an MMA dojo. Dango clasped his hands to block an armbar. Santino managed to get the arms unlocked. Dango escaped by kicking Santino. Dango got a one count off a Judo pin.

Santino put Dango in a kneebar. Dango got the rope break. Dango hit Santino with a high knee. Santino hit Dango with rapid hip tosses and armdrags. Dango came back with a jawbreaker on the 2nd rope. Dango hit Santino with a snap suplex. Santino caught Dango below the belt with double knees, when Dango went for a hip strike. Santino’s back gave out on him during a body slam.

Santino came back with a forearm on Dango. Dango knocked Santino down with a whip into the buckle. Santino’s back gave out when he went for a fallaway slam. Dango went for a Whisper in the Wind, but Santino rolled away. Santino pulled out the Cobra sleeve.

A security guard wearing a helmet ran out. The guard in riot gear took Santino’s Cobra sleeve from him. Dango shoved Santino into the guard’s helmet, head first. Dango pinned Santino for the win.

Dirty Dango defeated Santino Marella via pinfall in 6:00.

Dango hugged the security guard. The guard took off his helmet to reveal that he was the returning John E. Bravo (former Impact Referee and Taya Valkyrie’s old assistant)…

John’s Thoughts: This match was way better than I expected. Mostly because I totally expected it to be more smoke and mirrors to hide Santino’s lack of mobility. He didn’t have lack of mobility though as Santino was working a normal wrestling match. In fact, I was a huge fan of the early part of the match where he actually used real Judo/Jujitsu holds and guards. The finish was a bit clunky with the interference, but I like Dirty Dango getting a stooge in John E. Bravo. Here’s hoping Dango moves on to bigger and better things with his vastly entertaining new persona.

Gisele Shaw and Savannah Evans were searching for Jai Vidal backstage. They walked into Masha Slammovich and Killer Kelly. Shaw asked to get out of their way. Masha said something in Spanish. Kelly said that Masha said “make us”. Shaw and Evans backed down. They ran into Jody Threat who dumped Jai Vidal in front of them. After Threat left, Jai was in the fetal position looking traumatized…

The camera focused on Josh Alexander’s locker room…[c]

Eddie Edwards and Alisha Edwards cut a promo backstage. Alisha was arguing about Traci Brooks. Traci Brooks and Frankie Kazarian showed up. Alisha and Traci had a catfight while Eddie and Kazarian also brawled…

John’s Thoughts: My guess? Husband and wife mixed tag match.

Entrances for the next match took place…

5. “The South Wales Subculture” Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster (w/Dani Luna) vs. “ABC” Ace Austin and Chris Bey for the Impact Tag Team Championships. Flash and Ace started the match. Ace put Flash in a hammerlock. Flash escaped with an armdrag. Flash and Ace traded hammerlocks. Ace got a one count after a armdrag. Andrews and Bey tagged in with Andrews having the upper hand.

Bey and Andrews traded wristlocks. Hannifan noted that Andrews first appeared on TV as the winner of TNA’s British Bootcamp Season 2. Bey rallied back with a headscissors and dropkick. Bey and Ace swarmed Andrews with running strikes after Ace tagged in. Flash blind tagged in. Subculture hit Ace with a double team Falcon Arrow. Andrews hit Ace iwth a Northern Lights for a two count.[c]

Subculture swarmed Ace with tosses. Andrews put Ace in an armbar and front chancery. Ace deadlifted out. Ace tackled Andrews into the buckle. Flash hit Ace in the kidneys with an elbow drop. Flash ducked a Disaster kick. Ace hit Flash with an Enzuigiri. Bey and Andrews tagged in with Bey having the hot hand.

Bey rallied with strikes and a tackle. Bey hit Andrews with a Stinger Splash. Bey hit Ace with a Brainbuster for a two count. Andrews escaped a Torture Rack and tagged in Flash. Bey avoided a dive. Ace kicked Flash. Bey and Ace hit Flash with a Disaster Kick and TKO combination. Flash kicked out of Ace’s pin. Flash rolled up Bey for a two count when ABC went for their finisher.

Andrews hit Bey with a Poisonrana while Flash kicked Bey. Ace broke up Mark’s pin. Flash hit Ace with a suicide dive. Bey knocked Andrews to ringside with a kick. Bey hit Subculture with a flip dive.[c]

Ace hit Andrews with a Savate Kick combination. Andrews kicked out of Ace’s pin at two. Bey tagged in. Flash helped Andrews escape. Andrews slid under Bey and Ace and hit both men with a Cardiac Kick. Bey hit Andrews with an assisted cutter. Flash blocked a Fold attempt and dumped Ace to ringside.

Andrews reversed a Suplex into a Stundog Millionaire. Zach Wentz ran out for the distraction. Trey hit Ace Austin with a diving Meteora at ringside. The Rascalz ran through the crowd. Bey kicked out of Mark’s rollup at two. Both men traded a series of jackknife rollups. Andrews managed to adjust his weight to get the pinfall on Bey for the win.

Subculture defeated ABC via pinfall in 11:51 of on-air time to retain the Impact Tag Team Championships.

John’s Thoughts: A good match with logical interference. Hannifan said the Rascalz were banned from ringside, but I don’t think D’Amore decreed it (only ordering security to keep them out of the building). The finish was good in that the interference didn’t directly lead to the finish but Bey still has the out because his tag partner was taken out against his will. Now we can get a Rascalz vs. ABC feud without the title and Subculture gets to stick around for more than just the weekend.

Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt checked in from the commentary table. Hannifan noted that at Slammiversary, there were 5 title changes. Hannifan noted that was the most title changes in one night in Impact’s history. A replay aired of Chris Sabin’s title loss.

Hannifan told viewers to make sure to pay attention to Impact’s social media for a medical update on Sabin. The following segments were plugged for next week: Johnny Swinger vs. Zicky Dice in a Loser Leaves Impact match, Trinity and Dani Luna vs. The Coven, and Eric Young vs. Nick Aldis…

Josh Alexander made his entrance in street clothes…[c]

Alexander soaked in “Walking Weapon” chants. This lasted for over a minute. Alexander said it was good to be back. He said there’s nothing that can wipe the smile from his face. Alexander soaked in “welcome back” chants. Alexander said it was a bit bitter sweet. He talked about his last appearance before coming back being in Windsor. He said that day was one of the toughest days of his life, when he had to relinquish the Impact Title.

He said he was choked up in tears because he worked so hard to get and keep that world title. A “you need gold” Chant ensued. Alexander said not to worry because he’ll get gold. Alexander thanked Impact for taking a chance on him and he said he made the best of that opportunity. A “you deserve it” chant occurred. He said it was all taken away from a freak injury. Alexander said he promised that he’ll be back better than ever, but when he went home he was filled with doubt.

He said he doubted if he’d come back the same way. Alexander said Rebellion happened, and he saw Steve Maclin as World Champion. He said that fueled him to get the championship back. Alexander said when the doctors told him to do one hour of rehab, he put in four hours. Alexander said he didn’t just come back to say hi, but he’s standing here to tell everyone he’s 100% cleared for in-ring competition.

Alexander said he’s not just here to compete, but to get back what he didn’t lose, the Impact World Championship. A “take it back” chant ensued. Alexander talked about how Alex Shelley shook the world by cementing himself as a great as World Champion. He said he wasn’t surprised because Shelley has proven he is good enough, but is he good enough to beat Josh Alexander?

Impact World Champion Alex Shelley made his entrance. Shelley took a mic and joked that Josh Alexander must have Wolverine’s healing factor to be back so fast. Shelley said he knew Alexander would come back for the title when he comes back. Shelley talked about how he defeated Maclin for the title, but before that Shelley lost the world title match when he went against Alexander.

Shelley said the question still persists “can Alex Shelley beat Josh Alexander?”. Shelley said Josh talked about the world title helped him live his dream. Shelley said the funny thing about dreams is at some point you have to wake up. Shelley said Alex wants the match and Shelley wants to prove himself. Shelley agreed to a match.

Suddenly, Impact X Division Champion Lio Rush made his entrance to join the promo segment. Rush said Shelley and Alexander can’t get too comfortable with this dream match they are trying to come up with. Rush said he said he’d win the X Division Championship and he did. He said he didn’t only win the title, but he beat Shelley’s best friend, the 9 time X Division Champion.

Rush said all he has to do now to be world champion is exercise Option C. Kushida came out wearing the giant X around his neck like a necklace. Hannifan noted that Kushida is also a good friend of Alex Shelley. Kushida said there’s no option c until Rush faces him. Bully Ray made his entrance.

Everyone’s attention was directed at Bully. This allowed Brian Myers and Moose to blindside the babyfaces from behind. Lio Rush sat up on the top rope. Bully, Moose, and Myers put the boots to Kushida, Alexander, and Shelley. Bully held Shelley in place and asked Rush to slam him in the head with the title belt. Rush instead walked up the ramp and told Bully to handle his business. The show closed after Brian Myers hit Shelley with a Roster Cut…

John’s Thoughts: A lot packed into one segment. It was almost like a show opening promo because it seems like this is going to set up a six person Teddy Long classic tag team match. Shelley was good and it made him look main event to not resort to his “yep” routine. Alexander comes off well as a genuine guy when he cuts his promos. Shelley vs. Alexander should be a good match because the world champion in that case is the underdog due to Alexander never losing.

I’m not the biggest fan of invoking Option C right after winning the title as it devalues the title in favor of creating a Money in the Bank situation. I’m happy Kushida is there as a temporary roadblock at least. I also wouldn’t mind if they can somehow get Rush vs. Sabin in an actual match. Rush not blasting Shelley with the title belt is interesting because it leaves the viewers wondering why? This was a good “reset” episode of Impact coming off Slammiversary.