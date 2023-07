CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 746,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The viewership count was up from last week’s 671,000 viewership count.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s 0.20 rating. The July 19, 2022 edition of NXT 2.0 delivered 588,000 viewers and a 0.13 rating.