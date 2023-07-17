What's happening...

WWE Main Event TV taping results (spoilers)

July 17, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Main Event taping
July 17, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena
Report by Dot Net reader Matt H

1. Apollo Crews defeated JD McDonagh. Crews overcame the hometown curse.

2. Riddick Moss beat Akira Tozawa.

