WWE Main Event TV taping results (spoilers)

WWE Main Event taping

July 17, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena

Report by Dot Net reader Matt H

1. Apollo Crews defeated JD McDonagh. Crews overcame the hometown curse.

2. Riddick Moss beat Akira Tozawa.