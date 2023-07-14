Marcus Mathers Presents All I Want 2 results: Vetter’s review of Cole Radrick vs. Bam Sullivan in a death match, Marcus Mathers vs. Zachary Wentz, Tracy Williams vs. Austin Luke in a Pure Rules match, Mike Bailey vs. Dyln McKay

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

Marcus Mathers Presents All I Want 2

Replay available via IndependentWrestling.TV

July 13, 2023 in Williamstown, N.J. at the H20 Wrestling Center

Marcus Mathers, a pro wrestler, who appeared on this show, lined up some of the best indy wrestlers in the Northeast for this event. Between this and Wrestling Open in Massachusetts, it seems like everyone I recognize out there was booked. This venue is a small, dark gym; it almost looked like a garage, and I’ll put the crowd in the 200 range. There are banners hanging from the walls of some of the past graduates from this school, such as Shane Douglas and Mickie James. We have no bottom ropes, which is a bit weird but you can do without it, I guess! Veda Scott and Alyssa Marino provided commentary. I love both of them individually, but I truly can’t keep their voices apart.

1. Brayden Toon defeated Andy Brown at 4:45. Brown is a thick Black man. Toon is white and also a bit heavy; think Joe Gacy. The big Brown hit a huracanrana early on. Brown hit a spinebuster and a senton for a nearfall. Toon hit a Brainbuster for a nearfall at 4:00. Brown hit a stunner, and he charged at Toon. However, Toon hit a modified Air Raid Crash for the pin. Solid opener.

* We had a nice montage of the wrestlers booked for the show.

2. Mike Bailey defeated Dyln McKay at 13:29. This easily could have been the main event. McKay is a young high-flyer and Mathers’ partner in “Wasted Youth.” They almost immediately fought to the floor, and Dyln hit a dive through the ropes. Bailey hit a Triangle Moonsault to the floor. Veda noted it is very warm in the building. In the ring, Bailey hit a flying kneedrop to the chest for a nearfall at 3:30, and he applied the Jaime Noble Trailer Hitch leglock, but McKay reached the ropes. McKay hit a neckbreaker over his knee, then he hit a running Shooting Star Press for a nearfall at 6:30. They got up and traded forearm shots and chops.

They hit simultaneous kicks to the head and were both down. Bailey missed the Ultima Weapon, and Dyln hit a Canadian Destroyer at 9:30, and they brawled to the floor. McKay hit a Fosbury Flop to the floor, but he missed a top-rope Shooting Star Press. He hit a twisting suplex into the corner, then he nailed the top-rope Shooting Star Press for a believable nearfall at 12:00. They each hit a Poison Rana. Bailey nailed a Go To Sleep for a nearfall! I don’t think I’ve seen him do that before. He hit the Tornado Kick into the corner, then the Ultima Weapon second-rope flipping kneedrop for the pin. That was fantastic, and going to be hard for anyone to top that.

3. Shannon Levangie defeated Zayda Steel, Ava Everett, and B3cca in a four-way at 9:24. Both B3cca (in a ‘singing’ performance) and Ava appeared on the MLW live show last Saturday. Shannon is the one I describe as a smaller, less muscular Rachel Ellering, wiith long, straight, black hair. I think I’ve seen Zayda before; she is blonde with hair halfway down her back of average height and size. Ava came out last and jawed with fans; she is the ‘Y2Cutie.’ They all brawled to the floor early on. B3cca and Zayda began trading forearm shots in the ring at 3:30. Zayda hit a Lungblower to the chest. Ava hopped in and hit some kicks, then a stunner on B3cca, and everyone was down.

Shannon and B3cca traded rollups to the point of it being comical. Ava hit a stunner on Zayda for a nearfall at 6:30. B3cca hit a German Suplex on Ava, then an RKO Stunner for a nearfall. Shannon hit a Trash Compactor piledriver on B3cca on the ring apron. In the ring, Ava chopped Zayda; Zayda fired back with an Unprettier faceplant for a nearfall, but Shannon hit her top-rope twisting frogsplash onto both of them. Shannon laid across both Zayda and Ava to score the pin!

4. Effy defeated Stan Stylez at 10:52. I don’t think I’ve seen Stan before; he’s a heel in black pants, with short, spiked black hair. I’ve said this before, but Effy is deceptively big, and he’s taller than Stan. They did some of Effy’s gay humor early on. Stan sprayed whipped cream into Effy’s mouth, and we had more gay humor. Effy hit a Northern Lights suplex for a nearfall at 7:30. They fought over a ‘shake-weight,’ and Stan hit a low blow. Effy kissed him on the mouth and sprayed the whipped cream in Stan’s trunks, then he got a jackknife cover for the pin. Just not my brand of humor.

5. Yoshihiko defeated Jimmy Lloyd at 9:28. Again, Yoshihiko is the full-sized mannequin. They brawled to the floor. (We have a person in a full-body black outfit controlling Yoshiko as needed, and the doll ‘dove’ off a high balcony, with the crowd playing along, chanting “please don’t die!” The doll hit a Canadian Destroyer for the pin. I didn’t mind this; Lloyd did an admirable job creating movement. I admittedly would rather not see a top-star like Mike Bailey facing the mannequin, though.

* A short break was edited out as barbed wire was looped around the ring ropes.

6. Lindsay Snow defeated Marc Angel in a “Father Dearest Death Match” at 10:50. The tattoo-covered Snow is back in action after suffering a knee injury; she is a modern-day Luna Vachon. Angel is a white, bald man of average size; I don’t think I’ve seen him before. This was particularly bloody and gross. He shoved Lindsay off the ring apron through a table on the floor. She stabbed Marc in the forehead with skewers. She applied a leglock and he tapped out. Gross; just not my idea of fun.

7. “Los Macizos” Ciclope and Miedo Extremo defeated “Fresh Air” Junior Benito and Macrae Martin at 9:57. Benito is an impressive thin, high-flying Black man I’ve seen a lot lately out of C*4 Wrestling in Canada. Martin is the tallest man in the match, in a blue-and-black singlet, started and traded forearms with Miedo. Ciclope and Benito traded offense at 2:00. Benito went for a plancha to the floor, but Los Macizos caught him, so Macrae hit a splash onto all of them. In the ring, Los Macizos began working over Benito. Fresh Air hit a Team 3D through a table on Cicople for a nearfall at 8:00. Benito dove through the ropes; Miedo caught him and suplexed him into the crowd! Ciclope then hit the Doomsday Clothesline, sending Macrae through a door bridge in the ring for a believable nearfall. Ciclope then hit a frogsplash for the pin. Good brawl.

8. Tracy Williams defeated Austin Luke in a Pure Rules match at 13:25. Each man gets three rope breaks, so that should favor ROH veteran Williams. Luke has his black hair pulled back in a ponytail. Williams is coming off his win over Timothy Thatcher at MLW last week; he wrestled with a shoulder brace for so long, it’s now weird to see him without it. They opened with good mat reversals. Williams applied a modified Figure Four Leglock at 4:00 and was in charge. Luke hit a basement dropkick into the corner, then a German Suplex for a nearfall at 6:00. Williams hit a DDT onto the top of a turnbuckle, and he applied an STF in the middle of the ring at 8:30.

Luke escaped and applied a crossface. Williams applied a Figure Four. Luke reversed it and Williams used his first rope break. (Luke has already used two.) Tracy hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip. Luke hit a Go To Sleep kneestrike for a nearfall, but Tracy used his second rope break at 11:30, so each has one left. Luke missed a frogsplash, and Williams immediately hit a piledriver for a believable nearfall. Williams went back to a crossface, so Luke used his final rope break. Williams immediately tied Luke up in the ropes and applied a Boston Crab; Luke was out of rope breaks and tapped out. That was pretty good; the crowd chanted “That was awesome!” after it concluded.

9. Mao defeated Brandon Kirk at 16:55. Mao has short, messy uncombed hair and he’s been touring the U.S. for a few weeks now. Kirk is a brawler; I usually wind up seeing him in hardcore matches. We got a “both these guys!” chant before the bell. They opened with some quick reversals but then began trading hard chops. Mao shouted that he (did something?) with Kirk’s wife! The crowd reacted, and it made Brandon angry. Mao applied a mid-ring Octopus at 4:00. Mao hit a leg lariat and a shotgun dropkick, then a split-legged moonsault for a nearfall at 6:30. They traded short-arm clotheslines, and fans chanted “Fight Forever!” Mao hit a flying headbutt, and they were both down.

Kirk hit a Death Valley Driver across an open chair for a nearfall at 10:00, and he slammed a chair across Mao’s back. They fought on open chairs, and Kirk hit a Psycho Driver/pump-handle powerbomb, but Mao kicked out at one! Mao hit an enzuigiri and a twisting Crucifix Takedown driver for a believable nearfall at 14:00. Mao went under the ring and pulled out several empty, plastic totes. They sat on the totes and traded punches; they then traded hitting each other over the head with the containers. Mao hit a superkick, then a top-rope Phoenix Splash for the pin. Decent brawl.

10. Zachary Wentz defeated Marcus Mathers at 17:37. Wentz was introduced as an Impact Wrestling star; he stalled on the floor at the bell. Fast mat reversals and a standoff. Wentz hit a basement dropkick at 3:30. They brawled to the floor; Wentz accidentally chopped the ring post at 5:30. Marcus dove through the ropes; they were on the side of the ring almost right next to a wall, so they crashed onto the wall at 8:30. Mathers has been selling a left hand injury, and Wentz worked it over, and he stomped on the elbow in the ring. Wentz tied him up on the mat and was in control.

Mathers hit a spin kick to the face at 11:00, then a second-rope moonsault for a nearfall, then a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall, and they were both down at 13:00. Wentz hit a half-nelson slam and he applied a cross-armbreaker. They each hit a Canadian Destroyer, and they were both down at 15:30. They traded forearm shots while on their knees. Mathers hit a stunner and was fired up. However, Wentz hit a snapmare driver out of nowhere for the (underwhelming) pin out of nowhere. A really good match.

11. Cole Radrick defeated Bam Sullivan in a death match at 14:34. They had light tubes, glass, gusset plates. Both bled a lot. Radrick hit a splash for the pin and Bam was bleeding heavily from the back of his head. Gross and just not my preferred style of action.

Final Thoughts: Well, Marcus Mathers booked a show with a little bit of everything; some mat wrestling, some high flying, some comedy, and some hardcore. I’ll go with Bailey-McKay for best match, with Wentz-Mathers second place. I’ll narrowly go with Williams-Luke for third, just ahead of the women’s four-way and Mao-Kirk. Those are five really strong matches to build a show around. I admittedly didn’t care for the two hardcore matches or the two comedy matches, but the crowd did, and that matters more. Check this show out on IWTV.