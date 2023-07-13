What's happening...

Becky Lynch explains medical issue that required her to be cleared for WWE Raw

July 13, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Becky Lynch spoke with USA Today and explained why she needed to receive medical clearance before taking part in her match with Zoey Stark on Monday’s WWE Raw. “When I landed from London, I had to go to the ER and had to get a cyst removed,” Lynch said. “Then had to get that redone on Friday, but was in the ring, fine, ready to go by Monday.” Read more at USAToday.com.

Powell’s POV: That’s dedication and professionalism. Not only did Lynch get through the match, she actually had a very good match before putting over Stark. The story also includes a quote from Seth Rollins, who was with his wife at the ESPY Awards in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

