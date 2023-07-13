AEW Dynamite rating for the reveal of the Blood & Guts final entrants

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 825,000 viewers for TBS, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The viewership count was down from the 855,000 viewership total from last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished with a 0.29 rating in 18-49 demo, equal to last week’s 0.29 rating in the same demo. Monday’s WWE Raw finished with a 0.56 rating on USA Network. The July 13, 2022 edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 979,000 viewers and a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic for Fyter Fest night one.