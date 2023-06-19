WWE Raw results (6/19): Powell’s live review of Seth Rollins holds an open challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship, Logan Paul returns, Trish Stratus vs. Raquel Rodriguez in a MITB qualifier, Rhea Ripley vs. Natalya in a non-title match, Bronson Reed vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, Matt Riddle vs. Ludwig Kaiser

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,569)

Live from Cleveland, Ohio at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Aired June 19, 2023 on USA Network

[Hour One] World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins made his entrance for his open challenge. The broadcast team of Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves checked in and noted that Rollins would also defend his championship on Tuesday’s NXT.

Once Rollins was in the ring, he was attacked from behind by FInn Balor. Graves assumed that Balor wanted to injure Rollins so that he wouldn’t have a chance to defend his title during Raw or on NXT tomorrow before their scheduled title match at Money in the Bank.

Balor dumped Rollins to the floor and continued to work him over until Adam Pearce and various officials ran out. Balor backed off, then ran to the ring step, jumped off and performed a Coup de Grace on Rollins. Balor followed up with another Coup de Grace from the barricade. Balor teased leaving and then ran back and perform another Coup de Grace off the steps… [C]

Powell’s POV: A good angle to put heat on Balor right out of the gate. It started a little rough, as it seemed like Rollins had to stand and wait longer than he should have for Balor to finally enter the ring and attack him. Otherwise, it was a good angle. By the way, Jason Jordan was one of the producers who ran out to talk Balor down.

Rollins was shown wincing while looking for Balor backstage while Pearce and trainers walked with him. Balor attacked him from behind again. Balor put his foot over Rollins’ throat and held the title while telling him that he’s been waiting seven years for this.

Graves spoke with Patrick and ringside and continued to speculate about why Balor was attacking Rollins. He added the theory that Balor wants Rollins to lose to Bron Breakker on Tuesday. The Miz interrupted from the ring and said he was going to accept Rollins’ open challenge. He said that can’t happen now so he issued his own open challenge.

Tommaso Ciampa made his entrance. “It’s been a long time,” Ciampa said once he arrived at ringside. Miz held his arms open for a hug. Ciampa punched Miz and demanded that the referee call for the bell to start the match…

1. Tommaso Ciampa vs. The Miz. Ciampa dominated Miz to start in the ring and at ringside. Miz came back and eventually went up top. Miz leapt into a knee from Ciampa, who then hit the Fairytale Ending and pinned him clean…

Tommaso Cimapa defeated The Miz in 3:50.

Powell’s POV: The show is off to a fun start. Ciampa’s unadvertised return kept the momentum going from the surprise attack in the first segment.

The broadcast team hyped Logan Paul’s return for later in the show along with the MITB qualifying match. They said a recap of The Bloodline angle was coming up next. “Judgment Day” members Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, Damian Priest, and Finn Balor were introduced by ring announcer Samantha Irvin… [C]

Judgment Day remained on the stage. Balor took credit for Rollins’ open challenge being canceled. He said if the fans like Rollins’ entrance song so much, they can sing it at his funeral. Ripley said “Dom Dom” will take down Cody Rhodes.

Priest spoke in Spanish for a moment and then said the Money in the Bank briefcase would come with him. He said the contract inside would have his name written all over it. Priest said Cody Rhodes should keep Dom’s name out of his mouth or the Judgment Day would make sure Cody can’t fight anyone ever again.

Dom took his turn and was booed loudly when he tried to speak. Dom finally yelled over the fans by saying Cody would get a preview of what he would do to him at MITB if he could find two wrestlers to face Judgment Day later in the show…

The Bloodline recap video aired with Jey Uso choosing to side with his brother Jimmy Uso rather than remain with Roman Reigns in The Bloodline… Patrick hyped The Usos vs. Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa in the Bloodline Civil War for MITB…

Byron Saxton stood on the backstage ring set and interviewed Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. Owens took issue with Saxton asking Zayn about The Bloodline. Zayn told Owens he didn’t want to do it here, but they need to talk because it’s enough.

Zayn told Owens that he has an answer problem. Owens was in denial. Zayn said that if Owens could make it through the night without a tantrum, then he wouldn’t bring it up again. But if he had an outburst, then Owens would have to concede that he has a problem. Owens agreed and walked away. Zayn told Saxton that he was sorry he had to see that. “It’s been twenty years of this, you know?” Zayn said…

Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville made their entrance for a tag match against Kayden Carter and Katana Chance… [C]

A series of camera videos showed Green being a Karen at various locations (funny)… Carter and Chance made their entrance to a flat reaction…

2. Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville vs. Kayden Carter and Katana Chance. Green distracted Chance from the apron, allowing Deville to throw a big boot to the head of Chance to start the match. A short time later, the bayface duo came back and hit a double springboard move that impressed the live crowd. They followed up by hitting their Afterparty move on Deville and then Chance pinned her to win the match…

Kayden Carter and Katana Chance beat Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville in 2:05.

Powell’s POV: It was fun while it lasted. It’s nice to see Green get some Karen time, but I still think they ruin the fun by having her lose so often. It reminds me of pest heel Miz being put in his place on a near weekly basis.

Cathy Kelley stood by the stage and introduced Cody Rhodes, who made his entrances dressed in a suit and his cast. Cody spoke with Kelley by the stage and accepted the Judgment Day’s challenge to a six-man tag match for later in the show. Graves questioned who would team with Rhodes… [C]

3. “Indus Sher” Veer Mahaan and Sanga (w/Jinder Mahal) vs. Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin. The final seconds of the Alexander and Benjamin entrance was televised and then the full Indus Sher entrance was shown. Alexander and Benjamin went right after Veer and Sanga to start. Sanga came back at ringside by tossing Alexander onto the barricade in front of the timekeepers area. Mahaan regrouped and got hte better of Benjamin in the ring. Sanga tagged in and they hit their finisher before Sanga got the pin…

“Indus Sher” Veer Mahaan and Sanga beat Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin in 2:15.

Powell’s POV: They did the right thing by doubling down on Indus Sher beating Alexander and Benjamin. The big question remains whether Indus Sher will continue click once they start working with more competitive teams. Having them win squash matches or even glorified squash matches is the easy part.

Backstage, Owens and Zayn were walking when a man walked around the corner and accidentally spilled water on Owens. Zayn said Owens hates getting wet. Owens said it was no problem. Matt Riddle showed up. Owens was annoyed by Riddle and yelled, “Oh my God, Matt.” Owens calmed down and told Riddle that he like the movie he had been talking about. Owens also told Riddle not to touch him. Patrick hyped Riddle vs. Ludwig Kaiser for later in the show… [C] Cleveland imagery was shown…

[Hour Two] Logan Paul was introduced by Samantha Irvin. Paul sat on a ladder near the MITB briefcases that hang above the ring. Paul played to the crowd by saying it’s always great to be back in Ohio. He continued to butter up the fans by saying the best people in the world come from Cleveland. He listed LeBron James, Jerry Lawler, and himself.

Paul said he looks back on the moments that made him great. He determined that they started when he left. When the fans booed, Paul told them not to and said he’s the best that they have. Paul said Cleaveland can’t stop losing. He pointed to his brother’s boxing loss, his own WrestleMania loss, and The Miz losing earlier in the show.

Paul said he would singlehandedly put respect back on the city’s name. “Because I can, I called the executors,” Paul said. “And your boy got a special invitation.” Paul announced that he will be competing in the Money in the Bank ladder match. He said that he would win the contract, cash in, and take the title from whoever he wants, whenever he wants.

Ricochet made his entrance with a mic in his hand. Ricochet congratulated Paul on being in the MITB ladder match. He said everyone understands that Paul has a big social media presence. He said Paul needs to to understand that everyone knows the only reason he was added to the match was because he made Paul go viral at the Royal Rumble. Ricochet said he doesn’t care how Paul got in the MITB ladder match because it doesn’t change his game and won’t stop him from winning.

Shinsuke Nakamura made his entrance and asked if Paul being in the match was a done deal. Nakamura said Ricochet didn’t care, but he does. LA Knight’s entrance music interrupted Nakamura. Knight was cheered. He said Ricochet and Nakamura are as useless as basketball cleats. He mocked Paul for making videos for 14 year-old girls. Knight held up a map and said it would show Paul where he could stick his bottles of Prime.

Santos Escobar came out to the LWO theme. Escobar spoke of empty promises and lies. Escobar entered the ring and welcomed Paul to the party. Escobar said he would be standing tall and would represent the LWO.

Butch made his entrance without a mic. Butch entered the ring and attacked Paul, which led to all six men brawling. Paul ended up punching Butch off the apron. With everyone at ringside, Paul performed a flip dive onto Ricochet and Escobar, then held up his energy drink and pointed at the MITB briefcases.

Paul returned to the ring and placed the ladder under the briefcases. Paul climbed up the ladder and put one hand on the MITB briefcase and flexed with his other arm. Paul kissed the briefcase and patted it….

Powell’s POV: I’m not crazy about the story of Paul getting in the match because he’s a celebrity. It would be different if there was a heel authority figure who granted him access. As things stand, it makes the company look heelish for catering to a social media influencer. That said, his involvement gives the men’s match some needed juice and he instantly becomes of the favorites, if not the outright favorite to win.

The broadcast team recapped Balor’s attacks on Rollins… Matt Riddle made his entrance for his match… [C] Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser made their entrance. Highlights aired of Riddle putting Giovanni Vinci in an ankle lock two weeks ago, which they have been using to explain the absence of Vinci…

4. Matt Riddle vs. Ludwig Kaiser (w/Gunther). Riddle sent Kaiser to the floor and kicked him from the apron. Gunther distracted Riddle, allowing Kaiser to clip the leg of Riddle. Kaiser followed up by pulling Riddle off the apron and DDT’ing him on the way down. [C]

Riddle caught Kaiser with a kick and a knee. Riddle went for a springboard move, but Kaiser countered into a rolling senton for a near fall. Kaiser went to the ropes and dove at Riddle, who countered into a nice suplex. Riddle followed up with Bro Derek and scored the pin.

Matt Riddle beat Ludwig Kaiser in 9:15.

After the match, Gunther entered the ring and took some kicks from Riddle before tripping him. Kaiser attacked Riddle and then held him in place while Gunther grabbed his leg and drove his knee onto ankle multiple times… [C]

Powell’s POV: An ankle for an ankle? A good match and a quality heat generating post match angle.

Patrick hyped Seth Rollins as a guest on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday at 12:20pm ET…

Two trainers were shown helping Riddle, who winced when he put weight on his bad ankle…

Owens and Zayn were talking when Gunther and Kaiser interrupted them. Owens got flustered. Vinci said the same thing that happened to Riddle would happen to them if they are not careful. Owens got riled up and said Kaiser is longwinded and needs to get to the point. Zayn showed Owens something on his phone and said they had something to take care of…

Powell’s POV: As much as I’ve found Owens’ anger fits to be a little too tongue in cheek in recent weeks, I am enjoying the hook of seeing whether he’ll snap at some point tonight. I’m guessing that Zayn’s message was a request from Cody Rhodes about the six-man tag match.

Alpha Academy made their entrance. Highlights aired of Chad Gable holding a coaching session for Maxxine Dupri while Otis stood by earlier in the day. Gable went Happy Gilmore on her by saying it’s all in the hips. The Viking Raiders made their entrance while the broadcast team hyped Dupri’s appearance on their After The Bell podcast…

5. “Alpha Academy” Chad Gable and Otis (w/Maxxine Dupri) vs. “The Viking Raiders” Erik and Ivar (w/Valhalla). Otis put Ivar down and then removed his shirt. “Give the people what they want,” Excalibur, er, Patrick said. Gable checked in and had a nice flurry of offense that included a moonsault onto both opponents on the floor and a top rope headbutt on Erik for a near fall.

Valhalla climbed onto the apron and barked at Gable. Dupri pulled Valhalla back to the floor and then suplexed her. In the ring, Erik hit a distracted Gable with a knee to the back and then pinned him…

“The Viking Raiders” Erik and Ivar defeated “Alpha Academy” Chad Gable and Otis in 4:15.

Powell’s POV: The Viking Raiders losing streak is over! I took a quick look at Cagematch.net and this is the first television match the duo has won since March 10.

Judgment Day spoke backstage. They turned on Dom’s mic late and there was some feedback. Dom said it didn’t matter who Cody picked because they wouldn’t be on the same page like they are. Ripley asked Balor and Priest if they are on the same page. “Eh, we’re cool,” Balor said. There was more feedback when Priest spoke. Ripley said good and then added that she had her own business to handle with Natalya. Ripley made her entrance… [C]

Natalya was standing at the Gorilla Position set when Cathy Kelley asked her about how her strategy would be different after Ripley dominated her at Night of Champions. Natalya said that match rocked her to her core. She said she needed to prove to Ripley that she belongs while also proving it to herself. Natalya made her entrance.

Once Natalya climbed onto the apron, she played to the crowd and was attacked from behind by Ripley before the bell. Ripley dominated Natalya at ringside and then threw her inside the ring. The referee called for help rather than calling for the bell to start the match. Ripley hit her Riptide finisher and then a bunch of referees and producers ran in…

Powell’s POV: So Natalya’s character learned nothing from the beating she took at Night of Champions after she was distracted by Dom.

Raquel Rodriguez was interviewed on the Gorilla Position set by Kelley. She said it was an honor to step in the ring with a legend in Trish Stratus. Rodriguez took issue with what Ripley did to Natalya. Ripley returned to the back. Rodriguez told Ripley that she better hopes she doesn’t win because she’s not ready for her. Rodriguez made her entrance… [C]