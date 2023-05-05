WWE World Heavyweight Championship tournament details

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Paul Levesque announced how the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion will be crowned during his appearance at the WWE Backlash press conference on Friday. Levesque stated that a pair of Triple Threat matches will be held on Monday’s Raw and the winners will meet in a singles match later in the same night. The same scenario will play out on Smackdown with two more Triple Threat matches followed by the winners meeting in a singles during the same show. The wrestlers who win the singles matches will then face off at May 27 WWE Night of Champions event for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Powell’s POV: So apparently Roman Reigns is the only Smackdown wrestler who can’t take part in the tournament for some reason? Strange. I’m not a big fan of the Triple Threat approach and was hoping for a loaded eight-man tournament, but this format does make next week’s Raw and Smackdown interesting.