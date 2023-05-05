05/05 Powell’s Impact Wrestling audio review: Trinity debuts, Mike Bailey vs. Jonathan Gresham, Steve Maclin, Champagne Singh, and Shera vs. PCO, Heath, and Rhino, Yuya Uemura and Bhupindar Gujjar vs. Moose and Brian Myers, Alisha Edwards vs. Jody Threat

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: Trinity debuts, Mike Bailey vs. Jonathan Gresham, Steve Maclin, Champagne Singh, and Shera vs. PCO, Heath, and Rhino, Yuya Uemura and Bhupindar Gujjar vs. Moose and Brian Myers, Alisha Edwards vs. Jody Threat, and more (24:24)…

