ROH on HonorClub TV lineup: The card for tonight’s HonorClub show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub TV show.
-ROH Champion Claudio Castagnoli vs. Robbie Eagles
-ROH Women’s Champion Athena vs. Angelica Risk in a Proving Ground match
-Brian Cage vs. Brock Anderson
-Rich Adonis vs. Preston Vance
-Angelico vs. Komander
-Lee Moriarty vs. Rocky Romero in a Pure Rules match
-Skye Blue vs. Robyn Renegade
-Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Josh Woods, Tony Nese, and Ari Daivari vs. Stu Grayson, Action Andretti, Darius Martin, Trent Beretta, and Chuck Taylor
-Willow Nightingale vs. Steph De Lander
Powell’s POV: The show was taped in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at Peterson Events Center. The weekly series streams Thursdays at 6CT/7ET via HonorClub. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s written review will be available on Friday, along with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
