ROH on HonorClub TV lineup: The card for tonight’s HonorClub show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub TV show.

-ROH Champion Claudio Castagnoli vs. Robbie Eagles

-ROH Women’s Champion Athena vs. Angelica Risk in a Proving Ground match

-Brian Cage vs. Brock Anderson

-Rich Adonis vs. Preston Vance

-Angelico vs. Komander

-Lee Moriarty vs. Rocky Romero in a Pure Rules match

-Skye Blue vs. Robyn Renegade

-Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Josh Woods, Tony Nese, and Ari Daivari vs. Stu Grayson, Action Andretti, Darius Martin, Trent Beretta, and Chuck Taylor

-Willow Nightingale vs. Steph De Lander

Powell’s POV: The show was taped in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at Peterson Events Center. The weekly series streams Thursdays at 6CT/7ET via HonorClub. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s written review will be available on Friday, along with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).