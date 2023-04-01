What's happening...

Impact Wrestling’s Gisele Shaw accuses Rick Steiner of berating her with transgender insults

April 1, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling’s Gisele Shaw issued a Twitter statement that accused Rick Steiner of insulting her for being a transgender woman at Wrestlecon on Friday.

Shaw wrote that Steiner called her filth and a piece of trash, referred to her as a man, and told her to “get the f— away from here.” Shaw added that she kept her head down “because I didn’t want to acknowledge the hate.” She eventually returned to the area and discovered it was Steiner who made the comments. “I am not writing this because I want sympathy,” Shaw wrote. “I am writing this because I am done being bullied to silence.”

Powell’s POV: Shaw’s full statement can be read below. To the best of my knowledge, Steiner has not commented on the matter as of this update. I will simply add that I’m not all that surprised given some of the stories I’ve heard about Steiner’s beliefs over the years.

