AEW EVP Matt Jackson suffered a partially torn biceps

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Executive Vice President Matt Jackson suffered a partially torn biceps during the three-way match for the AEW Trios Titles that took place on the March 15 edition of AEW Dynamite. Dave Meltzer of WrestlingObserver.com reports that Jackson has opted against having surgery.

Powell’s POV: There’s no indication how long Jackson will be sidelined. The recovery time from surgery would have been roughly seven months. Last week’s injury angle will explain Jackson’s absence from television. Here’s wishing him the best in his recovery.