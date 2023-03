CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Colin McGuire, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@McGMondays)

Colin McGuire reviews AEW Rampage: Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Rey Fenix for the TNT Championship, Brody King vs. Daniel Garcia, The Bollywood Boyz vs. Matt Menard and Angelo Parker, Taya Valkyrie vs. Ava Lawless, and more (22:25)…

Click here to stream or download the March 18 AEW Rampage audio review.

