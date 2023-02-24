02/24 Powell’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: Jimmy Uso calls for a meeting with Jey Uso, Rey Mysterio vs. Karrion Kross, Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley’s face-to-face meeting, Imperium vs. Braun Strowman, Ricochet, and Madcap Moss, Shayna Baszler vs. Natalya

What's happening...

February 24, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: Jimmy Uso calls for a meeting with Jey Uso, Rey Mysterio vs. Karrion Kross, Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley’s face-to-face meeting, Imperium vs. Braun Strowman, Ricochet, and Madcap Moss, Shayna Baszler vs. Natalya, and more (27:43)…

Click here for the Click here to stream or download the February 24 WWE Smackdown audio review.

