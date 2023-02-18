Sami Zayn’s wife comments on his success and WWE Elimination Chamber

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Sami Zayn’s wife Khadijah is featured in a new video in which she discusses her husband’s success and what WWE Elimination Chamber means to them. Check out the video below or via the WWE YouTube page.

Powell’s POV: Sami outkicked his coverage. Khadija seems like a lovely person and it was a really nice touch for WWE feature her in an interview heading into the biggest match of Sami’s career at tonight’s Elimination Chamber.