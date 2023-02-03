WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The lineup for tonight’s Royal Rumble fallout edition

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-The follow-up to The Bloodline imploding at the Royal Rumble

-Charlotte Flair vs. Sonya Deville for the Smackdown Women’s Championship

-Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci vs. Braun Strowman and Ricochet in tournament finals for a shot at the Smackdown Tag Titles

Powell's POV: Smackdown will be live from Greenville, South Carolina at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.