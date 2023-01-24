WWE Raw XXX rating

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 2.344 million viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was way up from last week’s 1.489 million average. Raw delivered a 0.70 rating in the 18-49 demographic, also way up from last week’s 0.42 rating.

Powell’s POV: WWE loaded up the first show without NFL competition and it really paid off, particularly in the key rating demo. The first hour of Monday’s Raw averaged 2.635 million viewers. Hour two drew 2.373 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 2.024 million viewers. The three hours of Raw finished first, second, and third respectively in the 18-49 demographic in Monday’s cable ratings. The January 24, 2022 edition of Raw delivered 1.766 million viewers and a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic opposite the brand’s Royal Rumble go-home show.