NJPW Strong preview: Three matches set for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for tonight’s NJPW Strong streaming series.
-Jeff Cobb vs. Bad Dude Tito
-Homicide, Eddie Kingston, and David Finlay vs. Tom Lawlor, Danny Limelight, and Bobby Fish
-Mascara Dorada vs. Che Cabrera
Powell’s POV: NJPW Strong streams Saturdays at 7CT/8ET on New Japan World. Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire’s written reviews and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are typically available on Sundays.
