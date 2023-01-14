AEW Dynamite preview: The updated card for Wednesday’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Darby Allin vs. Kushida for the TNT Championship

-Orange Cassidy vs. Jay Lethal for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship

-Bryan Danielson vs. Bandido

-“The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson vs. “Top Flight” Darius Martin and Dante Martin

-Ricky Starks vs. Jake Hager

-Willow Nightingale vs. Toni Storm

Powell's POV: Dynamite will be live on Wednesday from Fresno, California at Save Mart Center (the taping for Friday's Rampage will be held the same night).