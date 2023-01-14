What's happening...

AEW Dynamite preview: The updated card for Wednesday’s show

January 14, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Darby Allin vs. Kushida for the TNT Championship

-Orange Cassidy vs. Jay Lethal for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship

-Bryan Danielson vs. Bandido

-“The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson vs. “Top Flight” Darius Martin and Dante Martin

-Ricky Starks vs. Jake Hager

-Willow Nightingale vs. Toni Storm

Powell’s POV: Dynamite will be live on Wednesday from Fresno, California at Save Mart Center (the taping for Friday’s Rampage will be held the same night). Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesday on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).

